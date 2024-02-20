Italy v Scotland, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, how to watch and latest news

Scotland ran out winners in a tight contest against Italy in last year's Six Nations - Getty Images/Andy Buchanan

Scotland started their Six Nations campaign with a narrow 27-26 win over Wales and a 20-16 home defeat by France and a crunch Calcutta Cup match against England at Murrayfield looms large. They will be targeting victory in their fourth fixture of the Championship, against an improving Italy team.

When is Italy v Scotland?

Italy and Scotland meet on Saturday, March 9. The game will kick-off at 2.15pm GMT.

Where is Italy v Scotland taking place?

At the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

How to watch Italy v Scotland on TV

The match will be broadcast live on ITV.

Who is the referee?

Angus Gardner (Aus). Telegraph Sport has published a full guide to all the referees at this year’s tournament.

What is the latest news?

Scotland have been boosted by the return from injury of fullback Blair Kinghorn and prop WP Nel for their Six Nations clash with England at Murrayfield on Saturday, while there is also a recall for flanker Hamish Watson.

Kinghorn’s knee injury meant he missed the opening two games of the championship – a narrow 27-26 win over Wales and a 20-16 home defeat by France – forcing coach Gregor Townsend to use wing Kyle Rowe and uncapped Harry Paterson in the number 15 jersey.

Nel, a key part of the Scottish scrum for the best part of a decade, is also fit again and could play for the first time this year after overcoming a neck injury. He replaces Javan Sebastian in the squad.

Watson was left out for the first two matches of the campaign as Townsend cast his eye over other back row options, but a concussion injury to Josh Bayliss means a recall along with flanker Magnus Bradbury.

Wing Ross McCann drops out of the squad but there is no return yet for injured Darcy Graham, who remains sidelined with a groin issue.

What are the current standings?

When did Italy and Scotland last win the Six Nations?

Italy have never won the title. Since joining the competition in 2000, they have picked up 18 wooden spoons.

Scotland have not won the Championship in the Six Nations era, but were Five Nations champions in 1999 as well as 1990.

What was the score last year?

Scotland survived a late fightback to secure a 26-14 victory over the Azzurri last year.