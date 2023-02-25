Ireland survive Italy scare in Rome to keep Six Nations Grand Slam hopes alive – latest reaction

Bundee Aki scores a try for Ireland in the corner – Ireland survive Italy scare in Rome to keep Six Nations Grand Slam hopes alive - Seb Daly/Getty Images

04:17 PM

Bundee Aki speaks to ITV

"Mixed bag, did some really good stuff but also did the opposite. But that's credit to Italy, fair play to them but fair play to our boys as well...We knew it was going to be a tough match. [If we're to win the Grand Slam] we need to improve our overall performance and discipline side of things."

04:12 PM

FULL TIME: Italy 20-34 Ireland

It very nearly finishes with a try for Lowe who intercepts as Italy attack on the right but Luca Morisi gets in a try-saving tackle. That's the last action of the match, one which has seen Italy ask plenty of questions of the Grand Slam-hunting Irish. The hosts were brilliant and simply came up against the best side in the world.

04:07 PM

79 mins: Italy 20-34 Ireland

Line out for Ireland in the Italy 22 - they move the ball right then left before a loose pass goes out on the full.

04:06 PM

78 mins: Italy 20-34 Ireland

Crowley comes on for Byrne who's had a decent game on his first Six Nations start.

Crowley's an exciting talent and kicks for touch after Aki wins a penalty.

04:04 PM

76 mins: Italy 20-34 Ireland

Not many people are asking about Italy's place in the Six Nations now, they look a fine, ambitious side as this latest attack illustrates. Pettinelli losing the ball just metres from the Ireland whitewash.

04:02 PM

75 mins: Italy 20-34 Ireland

How much puff do Italy have left in them? At the moment it looks as though the answer is not that much, as they lose their first line out of the game with the Ireland try line just five yards away.

03:59 PM

TRY FOR IRELAND!!

Italy 20-34 Ireland

Murray is on for Casey, Ireland wanting an experienced head out there in the last 15 minutes or so. The scrum-half prominent as Ireland move through the phases (16 of them) before Doris gets them on the front front, passes to Murray who pops it up for Mack Hansen to score under the posts. The extras are added and surely that is that...

03:54 PM

66 mins: Italy 20-27 Ireland

Italy are continually asking questions of this Ireland side. Wonderful attack from them on the right turns the Ireland defence into shreds until Van der Flier makes a fine intervention. Garbisi puts in a crossfield kick that oh so nearly works out. They really are taking the game to Andy Farrell's side

03:50 PM

PENALTY FOR IRELAND!!

Italy 20-27 Ireland

It's not a comfortable cushion but one they're in desperate need of. Italy are penalised at the breakdown and not surprisingly Ireland go for the points, Byrne making no mistake in front of the posts.

03:47 PM

63 mins: Italy 20-24 Ireland

Finger-biting moments for Ireland they have the ball, however, and Casey puts in a box kick that gifts Italy possession. Nervy moments for Farrell's men, they are looking more conservative and playing not to lose which isn't when they're at their best.

03:45 PM

61 mins: Italy 20-24 Ireland

Italy run the ball from the scrum, two yards from their own try line. That's so good to watch and is a glimpse into their mindset, one that caused France plenty of problems and is now creating a headache for Ireland.

03:44 PM

59 mins: Italy 20-24 Ireland

Ireland think they have a bit of daylight as Aki touches down in the right corner. The Irish attack the Italy 22 and go down the short side before the bulldozing centre is put in after good work from Doris. But before Aki was able to touch down the ball slipped forward and it's a knock on. That's the second score ruled out for the Irish - will it prove crucial?

03:40 PM

58 mins: Italy 20-24 Ireland

What a match this is Ireland know they're in a huge battle and will have to be at their best to win this.

03:39 PM

PENALTY FOR ITALY!!

Italy 20-24 Ireland

Andrew Porter is penalised for an off-the-ball incident and Italy decide to go for the points. Garbisi moves the hosts to within four points as he slots the ball through the uprights.

03:37 PM

54 mins: Italy 17-24 Ireland

Italy have matched Ireland with their ambition and skillset and Capuozzo is felled by a high tackle. From the penalty they kick for touch. From the resulting line out they ship the ball out wide, it's great defence from Ireland this time as they turn the ball over. Two sides playing well at the moment.

03:35 PM

51 mins: Italy 17-24 Ireland

From the line out Italy win the ball, Ireland concede the penalty and Italy survive. Great defence from the hosts there. Well done Italy! They are not shying away from the tough work.

03:33 PM

49 mins: Italy 17-24 Ireland

From the scrum, in front of the posts some 10 yards out, Casey runs out of patience and runs at the Italy backline. There's advantage to the Irish as they make the Italians work hard in defence. There's no way through the defence as Ireland are having to take their penalties. They decide to kick for the corner...

03:30 PM

47 mins: Italy 17-24 Ireland

From the attacking line out Ireland create a driving maul that isn't going very far. They move the ball left and Van der Flier is pushed back in the tackle. The visitors are patient and come back infield recycling quickly. After 11 phases Ireland win a scrum. A good opportunity to add to their score this.

03:28 PM

45 mins: Italy 17-24 Ireland

Scrum for Ireland just inside the Italy half, the ball is moved left and Byrne puts in a grubber that Italy deal well with. But it comes back for a penalty and the visitors kick for the corner.

03:25 PM

44 mins: Italy 17-24 Ireland

From the line out Casey puts in an up-and-under which Bruno takes impressively for Italy. It's clear the Italians aren't going to fold.

03:24 PM

43 mins: Italy 17-24 Ireland

The scrum doesn't go according to plan as Italy are penalised and it's Ireland's penalty. They kick for touch.

03:23 PM

42 mins: Italy 17-24 Ireland

Line out for Italy on the fringes of the Ireland 22. They move the ball right - Garbisi again to the fore and Italy win a scrum. A decent attacking platform this, what can they do with it?

03:21 PM

40 mins: Italy 17-24 Ireland

The second half is under way - can Italy maintain their momentum and cause an upset? I'd suggest not, but you never know

03:19 PM

Tom Cary in Rome...

Strange first half. Ireland have already got a four-try bonus point and remain on course for a grand slam. Yet Italy will probably be the happier team, just seven points behind after that late interception length-of-the-field score for Pierre Bruno. Andy Farrell will be furious about that. He had already left his seat in preparation for his half time team talk. Italy will certainly be buoyed by the fact that they made so many clean breaks in that first half. Niccolo Cannone started off like a train. The Azzurri have beaten 16 defenders already, twice as many as their guests. But they have also been sloppy in possession, turned over seven times, and Ireland could have had many more tries. Lowe dropped a ball in the corner in the first minute, and Farrell's men have not been their usual clinical selves in their opponents' 22m. If Italy get the first try in the second half...

03:13 PM

Bruno's intercepted try

03:08 PM

HALF TIME: Italy 17-24 Ireland

What a good half of rugby that was. The Italians are back in this and that's down to them taking their chances well and being prepared to attack the Irish wide and playing the game as they see it. Ireland have been good but know they will have to bring their A-Game out once again if they are to win this and keep their Grand Slam hopes alive.

03:06 PM

TRY FOR ITALY!!

Italy 17-24 Ireland

Just the finish to this half the hosts wanted and needed. Ireland are pickpocketed as they attack the Italy 22. A Bundee Aki pass is intercepted by Pierre Bruno and the wing runs the distance of the pitch to score the sixth try of an entertaining half. Garbisi adds the extras and Italy are very much back in this.

03:04 PM

37 mins: Italy 10-24 Ireland

In the lead up to that Ireland score Finlay Bealham hurt himself and the impressive prop is unable to make it to half time. Tom O’Toole is the replacement.

03:01 PM

TRY FOR IRELAND!!

Italy 10-24 Ireland

Again the Irish tap and go and this time they cross the whitewash. Intelligent attack sees the Irish move the ball right having sucked in the Italian defence and Hansen scores in the corner. It's simple stuff but the execution is perfect. Byrne misses the conversion and Ireland have the bonus point for the fourth try.

02:58 PM

35 mins: Italy 10-19 Ireland

From the penalty Ireland decide to tap and go, Italy prove to be touch defensive wall to crack. The Irish have several barges from close range but have no joy until Italy are penalised for offside.

02:55 PM

33 mins: Italy 10-19 Ireland

The tempo has gone down somewhat since that blistering first quarter - no real shock there.

Ireland have a line out five yards from the try line. They have an advantage and move the ball this way and that, but are unable to get a sniff of the whitewash and it goes back to the penalty.

02:53 PM

30 mins: Italy 10-19 Ireland

From the resulting line out the Irish move the ball inside and make significant yards, but the Italian defence finally comes to the party, force the error and win the penalty. They celebrate as much as they did when they scored their try.

02:51 PM

28 mins: Italy 10-19 Ireland

Italy are being hurt by turnovers here, and they are further undone when Niccolo Cannone leaves a shoulder on Casey. Was that deliberate? The TMO gives the lock the benefit of the doubt, but it's a penalty to Ireland, and they kick for touch. If it's a penalty for the Irish I'm not sure why the Italian didn't see a card of some colour...

02:48 PM

24 mins: Italy 10-19 Ireland

Ireland are penalised at the scrum - Finlay Bealham the man at fault. Italy kick for touch, can they create something from this attacking platform?

The answer is 'no'. They create a slow-moving maul just outside the Ireland 22 but the ball is out and it's Casey who's quickest to react and Italy's chance to put the Ireland defence under more pressure goes.

02:42 PM

22 mins: Italy 10-19 Ireland

Italy have been brilliant in attack but that hard work is being undone in defence. That said Ireland are getting stuff quick ball from the breakdown, there's real clarity in what they're doing in attack and it must be tough for the hosts.

02:41 PM

TRY FOR IRELAND!!

Italy 10-19 Ireland

Rapid ball from the breakdown for Ireland. The ball is moved quickly through the hands before an inside, no-look, pass from Lowe sends Aki clear and the big centre touches down in the corner. Impressive stuff from the Irish. Byrne adds the conversion.

02:39 PM

PENALTY TO ITALY

Italy 10-12 Ireland

Garbisi slots home the penalty from 30 yards out on the left.

02:37 PM

12 mins: Italy 7-12 Ireland

This has been great to watch so far - a bit of a basketball game with score quickly following score. The Italians have been impressive - they're playing more as they did against France, taking things on, rather than England. But Ireland, who knew they faced a tough challenge today, have more than responded well to the task at hand.

02:34 PM

TRY FOR IRELAND!!

Italy 7-12 Ireland

This is a great game to watch, both sides are ripping into this and letting the ball do the work. Byrne and Hansen get Aki free through the middle. The powerhouse of a centre then passes to the on-rushing Keenan and, partly thanks to a poor tackle from the impressive Garbisi, touches down close to the posts. The extras are added and the visitors lead by five after a breath-taking opening.

02:30 PM

10 mins: Italy 7-5 Ireland

Italy are running great lines - Cannone breaks free after the hosts move the ball wide at pace off a line out. Ireland regather and turnover at a vital time. Italy are proving to be a handful at the moment and it's great to watch.

02:27 PM

TRY FOR ITALY!!

Italy 7-5 Ireland

Great response by the hosts. They attack Ireland on the fringes, moving the ball wide quickly before Cannone makes vital yards. Gloucester's Stephen Varney then dart off the back of a ruck and he levels things for Italy. Garbisi adds the extras and Italy are in front.

02:23 PM

TRY FOR IRELAND!

Italy 0-5 Ireland

Straight from the kick Italy switch off, Ireland pass the ball out to Bundee Aki who takes out two defenders before off-loading to Lowe. The wing passes inside to Ryan and the captain dummies before going over the whitewash - no need for a TMO for that on. The conversion is missed but Ireland are already ahead.

02:21 PM

2 mins: Italy 0-0 Ireland

If Italy play it safe here they won't stand much of a chance. They have to do what they did against France and take their chances to attack Ireland.

But they're nearly already a try down. The Irish run the ball back from deep, Josh van der Flier, showing the Italians a clean pair of heels before James Lowe touches down in the corner. Lowe though doesn't think he's scored and the TMO, after two minutes, agrees, the wing didn't ground it properly. That was poor from Lowe.

02:16 PM

1 min: Italy 0-0 Ireland

They're under way in Rome - can Italy upset the best team in the world? We're about to find out...

02:12 PM

Tom Cary at the Stadio Olympico

Slightly late arriving to my press seat at the Stadio Olimpico as the president of the Italian federation, Marzo Innocenti, was riled by reports in Ireland this week regarding Italy's development pathway/academy system and wanted to set the record straight. The problem was his English wasn't the best, and none of us could speak Italian. I'm not sure we were much the wiser after 20 minutes, but he seemed very passionate about wanting to close the gap between elite and amateur players in Italy.

02:09 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And we're moments away from kick-off. James Ryan leads out the world No 1 side and it's time for the national anthems.

02:01 PM

Italy coach Kieran Crowley on Ireland

"They deserve to be number one, you don't see any weaknesses in their side. We've concentrated on what we can do. We'll try to put them under pressure and see what happens."

01:59 PM

Andy Farrell speaks to ITV...

On what he's told half-back pairing Ross Byrne and Craig Casey to do...

"To be themselves, they've prepared well, they know their jobs. Preparation has gone well and take each moment as it come on the pitch."

On whether this is the best Italy side Ireland have come up against...

"Definitely, this is the strongest we've come up against. They're in great form."

01:42 PM

Hugo Keenan a key cog in this brilliant Ireland team

The full-back has been continually impressive in Ireland's rise to No 1. His form and influence on Farrell's side illustrates the importance of No 15 in today's rugby.

Last week, Keenan became the first man to graduate through his country’s senior Sevens programme to earn a central contract. That decision was met with acclaim because, since his debut against Italy in October 2020, the 26-year-old has steadily become one of Ireland’s most valuable individuals. He is an unfussy, skilful facilitator. Put simply, one senses that if Ireland are to snap their World Cup quarter-final hoodoo and progress to the last four – no guarantee given a beastly draw – Keenan will have been a significant contributor.

READ: Why full-back is now the position that gives away a team's identity

Hugo Keenan is a growing influence on this impressive Ireland side - Getty Images/David Rogers

01:34 PM

Lawrence Dallaglio on ITV on what Italy have to do to have a chance of victory

"Italy are going to have to tackle like their lives depend on it. If they do that then they have a chance."

01:22 PM

Italy-Ireland stats

Ireland have won 22 of their previous 23 matches against Italy in the Guinness Six Nations, including the last nine in a row, with their only defeat in that spell coming in Rome in 2013.

Italy have recorded the most possession of any team in the Guinness Six Nations this year (54 per cent) while Ireland have enjoyed the second most (53 per cent); as a result Ireland and Italy rank first and second respectively for carries and carry metres (Ireland – 311 carries, 1,779m; Italy – 293 carries, 1,657m)

Italy’s Sebastian Negri has made 30 carries in the Guinness Six Nations this year, the joint most of any player (alongside Finn Russell), while teammate Ange Capuozzo ranks joint first for offloads (four), second for defenders beaten (17) and joint third for line breaks (three).

01:15 PM

Italy coach Kieran Crowley on today's match

“Every game has a different story. We will face Ireland aware of what we did against France and England with the aim of improving in some areas that will make us more competitive. It will be a tough match against the number one team in the world and we are also looking forward to them.”

01:10 PM

How they line up

ITALY XV TO FACE IRELAND: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Edoardo Padovani, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Pierre Bruno, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Stephen Varney, 1-Danilo Fischetti, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 3-Simone Ferrari, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Federico Ruzza, 6-Sebastian Negri, 7-Michele Lamaro, 8-Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Edoardo Iachizzi, 20-Giovanni Pettinelli, 21-Alessandro Fusco, 22-Luca Morisi, 23-Tommaso Allan

IRELAND XV TO FACE ITALY: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Bundee Aki, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-James Lowe, 10-Ross Byrne, 9-Craig Casey, 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 3-Finlay Bealham, 4-Iain Henderson, 5-James Ryan, 6-Caelan Doris, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-Jack Conan

Replacements: 16-Dan Sheehan, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Tom O'Toole, 19-Ryan Baird, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Jimmy O'Brien Referee: Mike Adamson

12:53 PM

Much-changed Ireland ready for Italy test

Having beaten France in an all-time classic last time out, many would assume that Ireland's trip to Rome should be a breeze and but a minor obstacle as Andy Farrell's men inch closer to what many predict will be a well-deserved Grand Slam. But this is the Six Nations and Italy are no longer the whipping boys, as their performance against the French in round one illustrated. Add to that a new starting half-back pairing for the Irish and the reasons to not take today's hosts lightly grow ever more significant.

Ireland coach Farrell insists the seven changes he's made for today's match is far from an indication he's underestimating the challenge Italy in Rome will pose, adding that the rookie half-back duo of Ross Byrne and Craig Casey fully merit the opportunity to run the show in Rome.

Byrne will deputise for injured Leinster team-mate Johnny Sexton in the No 10 jersey while Casey comes in for fellow Munster man Conor Murray. The fledgling pair have combined well from the bench in victories over Wales and France in the opening two rounds of the tournament and Farrell expects more of the same at Stadio Olimpico.

"They have earned the right to start," said Farrell. "And, from what we have seen so far, it's been a good start to the week.

"Preparation has been great and yeah, they seem ready for it."

Speaking specifically of Byrne, he continued: "He's been great. He's earned the right to run the team and transfer everything that we have seen in training to a performance that's got authority and takes his team with him."

Byrne feared his Test career may be over before returning from 20 months in the international wilderness to kick the decisive penalty in Ireland's autumn win over Australia.

Only two of his previous 16 caps have been won as a starter, while Casey, who made his debut away to Italy two years, has only once before begun a match for his country.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher, lock Iain Henderson, No 8 Jack Conan and centre Bundee Aki have also been recalled to face the Azzurri.

Just two of the alterations are enforced, with Sexton and Tadhg Beirne ruled out by injuries sustained in the 32-19 success over the French.

Farrell dismissed the notion he has shaken things up "for the sake of it" and expects his Grand Slam-chasing side to produce their best display of the competition so far.

"We have been together for a good few weeks now, so people are certainly up to speed," he said.

"People wouldn't have been selected if they weren't in the right place.

"We're not just turning things around for the sake of it, we are turning things around because we think it's a strong side for us going forward, for this game and for the future as well.

"I don't think there are that many changes, to be fair.

"The reality is, this is our third game of the competition and we expect it to be our best performance of the competition. That's how it should be and that's what we are aiming for."

Stay here for all the pre-match build up and action from the eternal city.