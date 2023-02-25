Italy v Ireland live: build up and latest updates from the Six Nations

Italy v Ireland live: score and latest updates from the Six Nations - Getty Images/Ramsey Cardy

Kick-off at 2.15pm GMT

01:22 PM

Italy-Ireland stats

Ireland have won 22 of their previous 23 matches against Italy in the Guinness Six Nations, including the last nine in a row, with their only defeat in that spell coming in Rome in 2013.

Italy have recorded the most possession of any team in the Guinness Six Nations this year (54 per cent) while Ireland have enjoyed the second most (53 per cent); as a result Ireland and Italy rank first and second respectively for carries and carry metres (Ireland – 311 carries, 1,779m; Italy – 293 carries, 1,657m)

Italy’s Sebastian Negri has made 30 carries in the Guinness Six Nations this year, the joint most of any player (alongside Finn Russell), while teammate Ange Capuozzo ranks joint first for offloads (four), second for defenders beaten (17) and joint third for line breaks (three).

01:15 PM

Italy coach Kieran Crowley on today's match

“Every game has a different story. We will face Ireland aware of what we did against France and England with the aim of improving in some areas that will make us more competitive. It will be a tough match against the number one team in the world and we are also looking forward to them.”

01:10 PM

How they line up

ITALY XV TO FACE IRELAND: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Edoardo Padovani, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Pierre Bruno, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Stephen Varney, 1-Danilo Fischetti, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 3-Simone Ferrari, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 5-Federico Ruzza, 6-Sebastian Negri, 7-Michele Lamaro, 8-Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Edoardo Iachizzi, 20-Giovanni Pettinelli, 21-Alessandro Fusco, 22-Luca Morisi, 23-Tommaso Allan

IRELAND XV TO FACE ITALY: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Bundee Aki, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-James Lowe, 10-Ross Byrne, 9-Craig Casey, 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 3-Finlay Bealham, 4-Iain Henderson, 5-James Ryan, 6-Caelan Doris, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-Jack Conan

Replacements: 16-Dan Sheehan, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Tom O'Toole, 19-Ryan Baird, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Jimmy O'Brien Referee: Mike Adamson

Story continues

12:53 PM

Much-changed Ireland ready for Italy test

Having beaten France in an all-time classic last time out, many would assume that Ireland's trip to Rome should be a breeze and but a minor obstacle as Andy Farrell's men inch closer to what many predict will be a well-deserved Grand Slam. But this is the Six Nations and Italy are no longer the whipping boys, as their performance against the French in round one illustrated. Add to that a new starting half-back pairing for the Irish and the reasons to not take today's hosts lightly grow ever more significant.

Ireland coach Farrell insists the seven changes he's made for today's match is far from an indication he's underestimating the challenge Italy in Rome will pose, adding that the rookie half-back duo of Ross Byrne and Craig Casey fully merit the opportunity to run the show in Rome.

Byrne will deputise for injured Leinster team-mate Johnny Sexton in the No 10 jersey while Casey comes in for fellow Munster man Conor Murray. The fledgling pair have combined well from the bench in victories over Wales and France in the opening two rounds of the tournament and Farrell expects more of the same at Stadio Olimpico.

"They have earned the right to start," said Farrell. "And, from what we have seen so far, it's been a good start to the week.

"Preparation has been great and yeah, they seem ready for it."

Speaking specifically of Byrne, he continued: "He's been great. He's earned the right to run the team and transfer everything that we have seen in training to a performance that's got authority and takes his team with him."

Byrne feared his Test career may be over before returning from 20 months in the international wilderness to kick the decisive penalty in Ireland's autumn win over Australia.

Only two of his previous 16 caps have been won as a starter, while Casey, who made his debut away to Italy two years, has only once before begun a match for his country.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher, lock Iain Henderson, No 8 Jack Conan and centre Bundee Aki have also been recalled to face the Azzurri.

Just two of the alterations are enforced, with Sexton and Tadhg Beirne ruled out by injuries sustained in the 32-19 success over the French.

Farrell dismissed the notion he has shaken things up "for the sake of it" and expects his Grand Slam-chasing side to produce their best display of the competition so far.

"We have been together for a good few weeks now, so people are certainly up to speed," he said.

"People wouldn't have been selected if they weren't in the right place.

"We're not just turning things around for the sake of it, we are turning things around because we think it's a strong side for us going forward, for this game and for the future as well.

"I don't think there are that many changes, to be fair.

"The reality is, this is our third game of the competition and we expect it to be our best performance of the competition. That's how it should be and that's what we are aiming for."

Stay here for all the pre-match build up and action from the eternal city.