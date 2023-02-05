Italy v France, live: score and latest updates from the Six Nations

flament - Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

03:18 PM

14 min: Italy 3 France 7

But within moments, France have intercepted a proposed Italy attack, and cleaved them open, with France bullishly moving forward to plant the ball for a try – or is it?

The referee calls for review from TMO, and the try is cancelled out, much to Italy's relief.

03:15 PM

13 min: PENALTY! Italy 3 France 7 (Allan)

Italy can take confidence in their defence, which has France looking slightly more tentative after Atonio gifts Italy a penalty, which Allan steps up to take.

This time, he's close enough to loft the ball through the posts, and Italy can get on the scoreboard!

03:13 PM

11 min: Italy 0 France 7

Italy are throwing the kitchen sink into their defending, looking scrappy as France's confidence grows and grows. Hard work pays off, as they win a breakdown penalty.

03:10 PM

9 min: Italy 0 France 7

Dupont pulls off a stunning no-look pass at the short side, shimmying down the line. France look supremely confident as they regroup, full of excellent rhythm.

But Italy get a moment's respite winning a penalty from Willemse trying to slow play down. The lineout is taken well, and Allen tries to move forward, but within moments, they're turned over.

03:06 PM

5 min: TRY! Italy 0 France 7 (Flament)

Italy win the scrum, but as they exit, Varney goes for a kick but Flament hops on top it, and the ball sits beautifully for him. He is completely unencumbered as he sprints to score France's first try!

It's converted cleanly by Ramos, and France are more than underway.

flament - Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

flament - Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

03:03 PM

2 min: Italy 0 France 0

France get underway in textbook fashion, but Italy benefit from the lineout and get their first surge forward. But Allan is thwarted, and Penaud can pick up a clumsy ball. He streaks away, but as he passes he drops the ball in an unanticipated clumsy play.

03:00 PM

Italy start things off

the Azzuri in white, and France are in bright blue.

02:59 PM

Here come the players

France are first out of the tunnel, followed by the home nation, and they line up for both rousing anthems. La Marseillaise will always be lauded, but the Italian anthem has a nice fizzing energy.

A few moments until we're underway.

02:51 PM

A reminder of those starting XVs

02:44 PM

France's defence coach Shaun Edwards speaks to ITV

It's been a very very good two weeks [with the team]. We got a lot of work done and we're looking forward to today. We know the fantastic results [Italy have] had recently, but we aim to come here with the confidence of a champion and the attitude of a challenger. [They bring] threats all over the pitch, but they also have a great team effort. We're under no illusions of the challenge ahead of us today.

02:42 PM

Warm-ups are underway

france - Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

france - Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

02:40 PM

Paolo Garbisi may be injured

But he's match-fit for commentary, and has been called up into the ITV ranks. He's interviewed pitchside:

I think and I hope the team is ready. I saw a team full of energy this week, really really positive. We try to fix the details on our game plan. It's a beautiful day in Rome, and i hope we can do it. Surely France is a really unbelievable team, they have proven that in the past few months and years. Breakdowns are going to be key today. If they get quick balls, it's really hard to stop them. [A win in Rome] that would be amazing! I hope we can do it today.

02:31 PM

Here come the Italians

02:31 PM

The crowds roll in, along with one or two VIPs

italy - Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

cockerel - Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

pope - Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

napoleon - Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

02:22 PM

Charles Richardson is in Rome

Not meaning to gloat – promise – but there is not a cloud in the sky in the Italian capital, with temperatures up to 14 degrees. There is a faint chill in the breeze, but otherwise the conditions could not be more auspicious for a free-flowing game of Test match rugby. France, who begin the defence of their Six Nations title today, have not lost a match since 2021, while Italy have not beaten their border-sharing adversaries since 2013. That paints a bleak picture for the Azzurri, but there are reasons for optimism for the home crowd. This Italian side are vastly improved under Kieran Crowley, their Kiwi head coach, and have won five of their last seven Test matches – with both Wales and Australia among the opposition. Expect them to have some tricks up their sleeves today – Crowley hinted as much at the championship launch last week – and to cause France problems. Their front five is skillful and mobile, their back row is ferocious and, unlike in previous years, there is real cutting edge behind the scrum. The injury to fly-half Paolo Garbisi is a huge blow, however. This might well be closer than many expect. While Italy are a potential banana skin, however, the reigning Grand Slam champions should ultimately seem themselves home.

02:20 PM

Inspecting the turf

... is France head coach Fabien Galthié, the transition lenses in his sensible plastic glasses giving him a certain air of Gallic glamour.

fabien galthie - Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

02:10 PM

The French have arrived at Stadio Olimpico

02:08 PM

Team news in full

Italy: 15. Ange Capuozzo, 14. Pierre Bruno, 13. Juan Ignacio Brex, 12. Luca Morisi, 11. Tommaso Menoncello, 10. Tommaso Allan, 9. Stephen Varney; 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Simone Ferrari, 4. Niccolo Cannone, 5. Federico Ruzza, 6. Sebastian Negri, 7. Michele Lamaro, 8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16. Luca Bigi, 17. Federico Zani, 18. Pietro Ceccarelli, 19. Edoardo Iachizzi, 20. Giovanni Pettinelli, 21. Manuel Zuliani, 22. Alessandro Fusco, 23. Edoardo Padovani

France: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gaël Fickou, 12. Yoram Moefana, 11. Ethan Dumortier, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont; 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Thibaud Flament, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16. Gaetan Barlot, 17. Reda Wardi, 18. Sipili Falatea, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. Thomas Lavault, 21. Sekou Macalou, 22. Nolann Le Garrec, 23. Matthieu Jalibert

Referee: Matthew Carley

02:00 PM

Why Italy are finally exciting

By Charlie Morgan

Michele Lamaro’s mouth curled into a spontaneous grin as the name of Ange Capuozzo was mentioned. The latter, among rugby union’s most exciting talents, has that effect on people.

“With him, anything can happen in every single moment in the game,” Lamaro explained. “It’s something special for us. He knows when to accelerate. He feels the moment.”

Kieran Crowley, the Italy head coach, has warned that Capuozzo must contend with second-season syndrome in 2023. His gliding full-back, an instinctive will-o'-the-wisp, “burst onto the scene” and has become “one of the superstars”. Crowley suggested that a “different challenge” awaits now that Capuozzo is a known entity.

As a collective, Italy want to prove that a stunning victory over Wales, which snapped a 36-match losing streak in the Six Nations, can be a launchpad rather than flash of respite. Their overall record in the tournament sits at 13 wins in 115 games, with an aggregate points difference south of -2,000.

Georgia overturned the Azzurri in July, adding weight to the Lelos’ eagerness for Six Nations expansion. Italy are currently ranked 12th in the world, indicating that yet another wooden spoon – what would be an eighth in succession – is on the cards.

But that afternoon in Cardiff last March, illuminated by Capuozzo’s mazy run to set up Edoardo Padovani’s decisive try, produced a glimmer of light. Then came a 49-17 thrashing of Samoa in November before Australia were beaten 28-27. The following week, Capuozzo ghosted through the Springboks for a memorable solo try. South Africa recovered, eventually thrashing Crowley’s men 63-21. Cause for optimism, though, feels genuine.

Ange Capuozzo is one of the game's most dazzling young talents - PA/Mike Egerton

Capuozzo headlines a batch of intriguing players. Tommaso Menoncello, who starts on the left wing against France was described by Paul Gustard, his former Benetton defence coach, as “built like a bull” yet “shredded and super-fast” with “huge endurance”. Pierre Bruno, on the right wing, is a stocky athlete who scored twice against Samoa. The first, a breathtaking team move directly from a restart, comprised eight passes.

Tommaso Allan, in sparky form for Harlequins, is deputising for the injured Paolo Garbisi at fly-half with a dynamic and tough centre pairing of Juan Ignacio Brex and Luca Morisi. Stephen Varney, the Gloucester scrum-half, is still only 21. In the pack, Danilo Fischetti, Niccolo Cannone and Lamaro were part of the Under-20 team that kick-started some improved age-grade results by overturning Ireland at the 2017 World Championships. Another Cannone, younger brother Lorenzo, will be at the base of the scrum. Fischetti, the London Irish loosehead, beats defenders with dainty footwork and is a breakdown pest.

Some of Italy’s back play in the autumn, with Capuozzo sweeping into the line, was exceptional. According to Opta, they moved the ball beyond second-receiver in 17 per cent of phases – a higher rate than any other team, with Samoa and Japan second and third. Benetton, on course to qualify for the Champions Cup from the United Rugby Championship, have been part of the quick-tap penalty craze.

Crowley believes Italy need to be more “street smart” and Lamaro is eager that his side “stops conceding mistakes after a mistake” so they can “stay in the fight for 80 minutes”. That said, the industrious back-rower also insists that a maturing group is “comfortable and confident”. The demeanour or Crowley, who played 19 Tests for New Zealand between 1985 and 1991, is clearly helpful.

Kieran Crowley has coached Italy since May 2021 - AP/Peter Morrison

“We had the Six Nations launch last year and the first question was about promotion and relegation,” he said a fortnight ago. “This year, it took four hours before it got mentioned, so things have changed a little bit.

“Our whole mantra was to gain respect and credibility for Italian rugby. It’s for you guys to say whether we have achieved that, not us. But we’re developing a game that suits us. We’re getting consistency around some selections, which is what you have to do for cohesion. We’re working hard at it and we’ll change a couple of things for the Six Nations.

“You’ve always got to be a bit innovative. We, as coaches, have a responsibility to rugby to make it a little more attractive for spectators. It’s an entertainment business. You’ve got to have fan engagement.

“Test match rugby is about winning and losing because that’s how you keep your job… but I’m an older coach, so maybe that’s not as important to me.”

Hosting Wales in round four would seem the obvious opportunity in 2023 given Italy welcome the champions on the opening weekend before travelling to Twickenham and then taking on Ireland. Their World Cup schedule later this year is tricky, with France, New Zealand, Uruguay and Namibia in the same group. Despite Crowley’s phlegmatic tone, though, you sense they will not have to endure another 36 losses before another Six Nations triumph. Should they persist with a refreshing style, Italy will win fans as they go.

"There’s no target. We’re ranked sixth of the teams in this tournament,” Crowley finished. “I’ve been asked what a good Six Nations looks like. It’d be building on our credibility. As long as we control what we can over five games, hopefully there are good, positive results there.

“Our president might come out and say we need to win two games but this group won’t peak for four or five years…. we’ll take any wins, though.”