Italy’s Treasury keen to stick with KKR plan for TIM grid - source

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury is keen to implement a plan agreed with U.S. fund KKR to bid for Telecom Italia's (TIM) landline grid, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Earlier, La Repubblica newspaper said the Treasury was considering an alternative proposal put forward by TIM's main shareholder, Vivendi, that did not involve the sale of the grid, dubbed NetCo.

The source denied the report, saying it was unfounded.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government authorised the Treasury in August to join a bid by KKR for the country's main piece of telecoms infrastructure, an asset deemed to be of strategic national interest.

