Italy targets banks to cut retailers' digital payment costs, lawmakers say

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's parliament has approved a measure in the 2023 budget that paves the way for introducing a "solidarity contribution" from banks in order to cut fees on digital payments for shopkeepers, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

The budget amendment says Rome is willing to reduce fees on electronic transactions worth up to 30 euros for businesses with yearly revenues of up to 400,000 euros.

Italy will impose a contribution equivalent to 50% of the net proceeds from fees on transactions of up to 30 euros if banks, business lobbies fail to reach an agreement on a "fair and transparent level of fees", the document seen by Reuters says.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)