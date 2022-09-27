Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi returns to parliament almost 10 years after being banned

Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi won more than 50 per cent of votes in Monza (REUTERS)

Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi is making a return to parliament after winning a seat in the Senate, nearly a decade after he was ousted over tax fraud.

The 85-year-old was re-elected to Italy’s upper house with more than 50 per cent of the votes on Sunday in the city of Monza.

The victory comes after he was expelled by the Senate because of a tax fraud conviction linked to his media business in 2013.

While overall his party lost ground compared with the 2018 general elections, it performed better than expected.

Mr Berlusconi’s Forza Italia centre-right party — which pioneered populist politics in Italy in the 1990s — gained just over 8 per cent in Sunday’s vote, which was dominated by his ally Giorgia Meloni.

“Regaining a seat in the Senate was a sort of personal revenge for Berlusconi, after all the judicial problems he went through,” Massimiliano Panarari, political analyst at Rome’s Mercatorum University, told AP.

Mr Berlusconi was banned from holding public office for six years. After he served a sentence of community service, a court ruled he could once again hold public office and he won a seat in the European Parliament in 2019.

His third and last premiership had ended in 2011, when financial markets lost confidence that the billionaire media magnate could manage Italy’s finances during Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

Silvio Berlusconi speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2010 (AP)

Forza Italia finished right behind its other ally, the anti-immigrant League of Matteo Salvini, which won only about 9 per cent of the vote, down from 17 per cent in 2018.

Mr Berlusconi has pledged to exercise a moderating influence over the other two more radical parties.

“In the competition with the League, Forza Italia did pretty well and, thanks to this, Berlusconi will be pivotal again in the new governing coalition.

“He can say he’s a winner in these elections,” Mr Panarari said.

The media mogul, whose birthday is Thursday, did just that after the votes came in.

“Forza Italia proved decisive for the success of the center-right and the formation of the next government,” Mr Berlusconi enthused in a tweet.

Story continues

“Once again I put myself at the service of Italy, of the country I love.”

He raised eyebrows late in the campaign when he seemed to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, saying he was forced into it by pro-Moscow separatists in Donbas.

“The troops were supposed to enter, reach Kyiv within a week, replace Zelensky’s government with decent people and then leave,” Mr Berlusconi told his favorite late-night talk show host.

Later he backtracked, saying his words had been “oversimplified.”

But Mr Berlusconi has a long, friendly history with Putin: He has entertained the Russian leader at his Sardinian villas and even visited Crimea with Putin in 2014 after the Russian leader annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.