Italy risks 'ethnic replacement' because of low birth rate and high immigration, says minister

Francesco Lollobrigida, minister for agriculture in the hard-Right government led by prime minister Giorgia Meloni - FABIO FRUSTACI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An Italian minister on Tuesday said the country risked undergoing “ethnic replacement” due to its low birth rate and the arrival of thousands of migrants, sparking a heated immigration row.

“We can't give in to the idea of ethnic replacement – ‘the Italians are having fewer children, so we'll replace them with someone else.’ That's not the way,” said Francesco Lollobrigida, minister for agriculture in the hard-Right government led by prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

He said he was not against legal channels of immigration, especially if there were not enough Italians to do certain jobs, and that immigration could offer “growth opportunities for a country”.

But Mr Lollobrigida, a senior member of the hard-Right Brothers of Italy, said that the way to boost Italy’s population was not by admitting many more immigrants but by encouraging Italians to have more children through better child care and work opportunities for women.

His warnings about “ethnic replacement” carried echoes for some of the Great Replacement conspiracy theory, proponents of which claim that white Europeans are being deliberately “replaced” by non-white immigrants.

Elly Schlein, the leader of the centre-Left Democratic Party, said the minister’s remarks smacked of white “supremacist” attitudes and were reminiscent of the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini.

“The minister’s words are disgusting and unacceptable from someone in his position,” said Ms Schlein.

“They take us back to the 1930s, they are words that have a flavour of white supremacism.”

Filippo Sensi, a senator from the Democratic Party, accused Mr Lollobrigida of “evoking the pseudo doctrine of ethnic replacement” and said he was “not fit to hold office”.

Carlo Calenda, the head of a small centrist party, said the minister’s reference to ethnic replacement was dangerous rhetoric which would undermine Italy’s “respected position in Europe”.

His remarks came a day after warnings that Italy’s birth rate is so low that the population is expected to shrink by nearly nine million people by 2100.

The projected population decline is the most dramatic among the 27 countries of the EU, according to the Eurostat statistics agency.

There is also acute concern at the large number of migrants and refugees who are arriving from Libya and Tunisia.

So far this year, 34,000 have landed in Italy – compared with 8,600 in the same period last year.

The most numerous nationalities to arrive are people from Ivory Coast and Guinea, followed by Pakistan, Tunisia, Egypt and Bangladesh.

Mr Lollobrigida’s comments also appeared to be a response to warnings from economists that Italy will not be able to afford welfare and pension payments unless it boosts its population with immigrants.