Italy reports 70,852 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 388 deaths

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Italy reported 70,852 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 28,630 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 388 from 281.

Italy has registered 151,684 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 15,602 on Tuesday, down from 16,050 a day earlier.

There were 87 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 63 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,119 from a previous 1,173.

Some 695,744 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 283,891, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Sabina Suzzi)