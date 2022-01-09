Italy reports 157 coronavirus deaths, 155,659 cases on Sunday

Italians rush to be tested for COVID-19 in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 157 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday down from 184 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 155,659 from 197,552.

Italy has registered 139,038 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 7.436 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 15,647 on Sunday, up from 14,930 a day earlier.

There were 142 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 154 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,595 from a previous 1,557.

Some 993,201 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Andrew Heavens)