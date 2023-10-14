Italy puts scandal-ridden week behind it to beat Malta 4-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying

Italy's Giacomo Bonaventura, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and Malta in Bari, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. ( Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Italy put a scandal-ridden week behind it to beat Malta 4-0 in their European Championship qualifier on Saturday.

Giacomo Bonaventura set Italy on its way with his first goal for the Azzurri and Domenico Berardi ended his goal drought in style with a goal in each half. Substitute Davide Frattesi netted in stoppage time to continue his scoring streak.

Italy moved to within three points of Group C leader England, which it plays on Tuesday at Wembley. Ukraine, which has played a match more, was level on points with Italy after beating North Macedonia 2-0.

Italy’s preparations for the match in Bari had been interrupted midweek when police questioned Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo at the national team’s Coverciano training center in a betting investigation. The Premier League players later left the camp.

Italy was also hit by injuries so Bonaventura made his first Azzurri appearance in three years and he became the oldest player to score his first goal for the national team when he broke the deadlock in the 25th minute.

Moise Kean tried to dribble into the area but he was blocked and the ball fell to Bonaventura for a magnificent curled effort into the top right corner.

It was the 34-year-old’s first Italy goal, in his 15th appearance for his country.

Berardi had already scored six goals for Italy but hadn’t found the back of the net in more than two years. He ended that on the stroke of halftime with an effort that went in off the inside of the far post.

And Berardi doubled his tally in the 64th minute following a move that was started by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Giacomo Raspadori crossed the ball from the left and Kean missed it but it came through for Berardi to rush onto at the back post.

Frattesi came on a minute later and went on to score his third goal in his last two matches for his country to cap a morale-boosting win for Italy, although the Azzurri will be expecting a sterner test against England.

