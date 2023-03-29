Italy to punish 'synthetic' food purveyors, protect farmers

FRANCES D'EMILIO
·3 min read

ROME (AP) — Italy’s government has endorsed legislation that would outlaw laboratory-grown food and allow stiff fines for those who make it or sell it, a proposal that is part of Premier Giorgia Meloni's crusade to protect “made in Italy” products.

Meloni celebrated with farmers after her Cabinet on Tuesday evening approved measures that provide for fines as high as 60,000 euros ($60,000) and for the confiscation of “synthetic food.” The proposed penalties, which the Italian Parliament would need to turn into law, cover both food for people and animal feed.

Championing the law was a close Meloni stalwart, Francesco Lollobrigida, who is the minister of agriculture, food sovereignty and forests. His ministry’s title is a new one that reflects the focus of Meloni's right-wing coalition government on homegrown products.

A government statement said the ban on lab-grown food was proposed, “in respect for the principle of precaution,” to protect human health and Italy’s “farm-food heritage.”

Meloni's five-month-old coalition has a comfortable majority in Parliament, but Italy's legislative process is usually a long one, and there was no indication when such a law might become reality.

"We couldn't help but celebrate with our farmers a measure that puts Italy into the vanguard on a theme not only in the defense of excellence, a particularly important subject for us, but also on the theme of the defense of consumers,'' Meloni said outside the premier's office after the Cabinet meeting.

Members of Italy's powerful farm lobby, Coldiretti, an important source of votes, especially in the country's north, were on hand to clap for the Italian leader.

The lobby said some 500,000 Italians had signed petitions as part of a drive it launched to demonstrate support for the proposed measures. It said the appeal aimed to “save ‘Made in Italy’ on the dinner table from the attack by multinational” companies, which are pioneering lab-grown meats.

Agriculture is a mainstay of the Italian economy. Last month, Coldiretti estimated that Italian food exports, including of wine, were valued at more than 60 billion euros ($65 billion) last year.

Campaigns against laboratory-grown meat run counter to pushes by environmentalists to limit greenhouse gases, much of which is produced by agriculture, particularly the cattle industry.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no food made from cultured animal cells are currently available for sale in the United States. The process that the FDA calls an “emerging area of food science” involves taking a small number of cells from living animals and growing them in a controlled environment to create food.

For now, manufacturers are working on how to ramp up their processes to yield quantities large enough for competitive pricing.

Meloni has long railed against food trends that contrast with Italy's classic Mediterranean diet, which is heavy on fruit and vegetables as well as pasta and fish. During her election campaign last year, she repeatedly lambasted European Union rules regulating the use of insects for human food, saying the bloc should have concentrated more on energy policy than on niche foods.

Separately, the agriculture minister announced that the government had signed four decrees regulating flour derived from insects such as crickets. The decrees specify that labels must clearly indicate to consumers that the flour contains ground-up insects.

Meloni’s government is promoting Italian cuisine for possible heritage-for-humanity designation by UNESCO, the U.N.’s educational, scientific and cultural agency.

Latest Stories

  • Xi Jinping’s plan to annex Russian territory is there for all to see

    The long-debated agreement on “Power of Siberia 2” (POS2) – a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia – has become emblematic of the one-sided and slightly abusive relationship between China and Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. It is not good news for Moscow.

  • Putin described as ‘dwarf’ and ‘wimp’ who has ‘buried Russia’ in leaked call

    Vladimir Putin is a “dwarf” and a “wimp” who is ruining Russia, according to a leaked phone conversation between two prominent society figures.

  • Whispers of Russian Shadow Army Boss Replacing Putin Draw a Response

    Concord Press Service/via ReutersWagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has made a name for himself by having his men kill as many Ukrainians as they can on behalf of President Vladimir Putin—but some analysts now say he’s actually vying for the president’s throne.“Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin may be using his influence in Russia’s mainstream media landscape to present himself as a contender in Russia’s 2024 presidential elections,” the D.C.-based Institute for the Study of War said

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • Russian who served in Ukraine says female medics from her unit were used as sex slaves for high-ranking officers

    The Russian service member said female medics were made into "field wives" who had to cook and clean for officers as well as "please" them sexually.

  • Trump Supporter Pulls Knife on Family Outside of Manhattan Courthouse

    The woman was arrested after waving a knife at a couple with two young children, according Politico

  • A 267-foot yacht with a hair salon and infinity pool has been 'abandoned' in the Caribbean and could be sold off — but the Russian oligarch it's linked to says it isn't his

    The US Department of the Treasury has linked the Alfa Nero to Andrey Guryev, who the department said is a "close associate" of Vladimir Putin's.

  • How Ukraine's closest allies turned the tide on sending advanced tanks, and could do the same for military jets

    Even when most nations dismissed the idea, Baltic countries were working behind the scenes to convince the West to send tanks to Ukraine.

  • The Taliban posted photos of hundreds of US military vehicles it said were abandoned in the chaotic pullout of Afghanistan and now form part of its army

    Afghanistan's rulers the Taliban claim to have rehabilitated hundreds of vehicles the US said it destroyed in its chaotic withdrawal in 2021.

  • Russia's Wagner chief says battle for Bakhmut has damaged his forces

    Bakhmut, a small eastern city that has for months been the target of a Russian offensive, has seen intense fighting and destruction in what has become the longest, bloodiest battle of the war. "The battle for Bakhmut today has already practically destroyed the Ukrainian army, and unfortunately, it has also badly damaged the Wagner Private Military Company," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message. Russian officials say their forces are still capturing ground in street-by-street fighting inside Bakhmut, but have so far failed to encircle it and force the Ukrainians to withdraw, as had seemed likely weeks ago.

  • FBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, was under an FBI counterintelligence inquiry into allegations about her connections in her home country of Czechoslovakia in the 1990s, according to excerpts from her FBI file obtained by Bloomberg News.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empir

  • Trump Cooks Up Weakest Excuses Ever For Social Media Threats Against DA Alvin Bragg

    Sean Hannity asked the former president about his "death & destruction" and baseball bat posts targeting the Manhattan district attorney.

  • Saudi Arabia set to join anti-West bloc with China and Russia

    Saudi Arabia is joining an anti-Western influence bloc formed by Russia and China, in a sign of Riyadh’s deepening ties with Beijing as the US pivots away from the Middle East.

  • From groceries to booze, payday loans to plane tickets — here's what the budget means for your wallet

    With inflation still near its highest level in decades, the federal budget unveiled in Ottawa Tuesday offered a lot of talk about making life more affordable for Canadians — but few details about how it's all going to work. One of the biggest items leaked prior to the budget's release is something the government is calling a "grocery rebate" meant to mitigate the cost of grocery prices that are still rising at an annual rate of more than 10 per cent. It's an extended version of the existing GST

  • Budget 2023 offers billions for dental care, plus spending cuts and tax hikes to tame deficit

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled a federal budget Tuesday projecting a deficit about $10 billion higher than initially forecast — an increase driven by a worsening economy and new spending on initiatives like a national dental care program. Freeland's fiscal plan projects the deficit will be $40.1 billion in 2023-24 — up from the $30.6 billion she said it would be just last fall. Freeland's relatively brief 250-page budget is being pitched as a focused plan to address inflation — there

  • Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, was under FBI investigation, documents show

    FBI investigation spans two years and several countries

  • Sweden summons Russia's ambassador over "legitimate target" statement

    Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it will summon Russia's Stockholm ambassador to complain about an "attempt at interference" with the Swedish NATO application process. Sweden and Finland in 2022 both sought NATO membership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and are hoping to complete the process this year. The Russian ambassador in a statement on the embassy's web site said joining NATO made the Nordic countries "a legitimate target for Russian retaliatory measures, including those of a military nature".

  • Canada helping Mexico invade the U.S., says Republican firebrand

    This item is part of Watching Washington, a regular dispatch from CBC News correspondents reporting on U.S. politics and developments that affect Canadians. What's new Here's an attention-grabbing charge: the idea that Canada might be assisting an invasion of the United States by the other country on the continent. Even more surprising? The comment came from a member of the United States Congress during a congressional hearing in Washington. Less surprising? That member was Marjorie Taylor Green

  • Judge rejects Trump's privilege claims over Pence testimony in Jan. 6 probe

    The top federal judge for the D.C. district court has issued a swift rejection of former President Donald Trump's assertion of executive privilege to prevent former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before a grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. At the same time, the judge issued a ruling that narrowly upheld parts of a separate legal challenge brought by Pence's attorneys, who have argued Pence should be exempt from providing records or answering certain questions that align with his duties as president of the Senate overseeing the formal certification of the election on Jan. 6, 2021. According to sources, D.C. Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered that Pence should have to provide answers to special counsel Jack Smith on any questions that implicate any illegal acts on Trump's part.

  • Trump fails to narrow rape accuser's case as trial looms

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied Donald Trump's bid to throw out E. Jean Carroll's defamation claim from next month's high-profile trial over whether Trump raped the former Elle magazine columnist in the mid-1990s. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan rejected Trump's claim that "absolute litigation privilege" immunized the former president for allegedly defaming Carroll last Oct. 12 on his Truth Social media platform by denying the rape occurred. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.