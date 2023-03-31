Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

ROME (AP) — Italy is temporarily blocking the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT in the wake of a data breach as it investigates a possible violation of stringent European Union data protection rules, the government's privacy watchdog said Friday.

The Italian Data Protection Authority said it was taking provisional action “until ChatGPT respects privacy,” including temporarily limiting the company from processing Italian users' data.

U.S.-based OpenAI, which developed the chatbot, said late Friday night it has disabled ChatGPT for Italian users at the government's request. The company said it believes its practices comply with European privacy laws and hopes to make ChatGPT available again soon.

While some public schools and universities around the world have blocked ChatGPT from their local networks over student plagiarism concerns, Italy’s action is “the first nation-scale restriction of a mainstream AI platform by a democracy,” said Alp Toker, director of the advocacy group NetBlocks, which monitors internet access worldwide.

The restriction affects the web version of ChatGPT, popularly used as a writing assistant, but is unlikely to affect software applications from companies that already have licenses with OpenAI to use the same technology driving the chatbot, such as Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

The AI systems that power such chatbots, known as large language models, are able to mimic human writing styles based on the huge trove of digital books and online writings they have ingested.

The Italian watchdog said OpenAI must report within 20 days what measures it has taken to ensure the privacy of users' data or face a fine of up to either 20 million euros (nearly $22 million) or 4% of annual global revenue.

The agency's statement cites the EU's General Data Protection Regulation and pointed to a recent data breach involving ChatGPT “users' conversations" and information about subscriber payments.

OpenAI earlier announced that it had to take ChatGPT offline on March 20 to fix a bug that allowed some people to see the titles, or subject lines, of other users’ chat history.

“Our investigation has also found that 1.2% of ChatGPT Plus users might have had personal data revealed to another user,” the company had said. “We believe the number of users whose data was actually revealed to someone else is extremely low and we have contacted those who might be impacted.”

Italy's privacy watchdog, known as the Garante, also questioned whether OpenAI had legal justification for its “massive collection and processing of personal data” used to train the platform's algorithms. And it said ChatGPT can sometimes generate — and store — false information about individuals.

Finally, it noted there's no system to verify users' ages, exposing children to responses "absolutely inappropriate to their age and awareness.”

OpenAI said in response that it works "to reduce personal data in training our AI systems like ChatGPT because we want our AI to learn about the world, not about private individuals.”

“We also believe that AI regulation is necessary — so we look forward to working closely with the Garante and educating them on how our systems are built and used,” the company said.

The Italian watchdog's move comes as concerns grow about the artificial intelligence boom. A group of scientists and tech industry leaders published a letter Wednesday calling for companies such as OpenAI to pause the development of more powerful AI models until the fall to give time for society to weigh the risks.

The president of Italy's privacy watchdog agency told Italian state TV Friday evening he was one of those who signed the appeal. Pasquale Stanzione said he did so because “it's not clear what aims are being pursued" ultimately by those developing AI.

If AI should “impinge" on a person's “self-determination” then “this is very dangerous,'' Stanzione said. He also described the absence of filters for users younger than 13 as ”rather grave."

San Francisco-based OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, announced this week that he’s embarking on a six-continent trip in May to talk about the technology with users and developers. That includes a stop planned for Brussels, where European Union lawmakers have been negotiating sweeping new rules to limit high-risk AI tools, as well as visits to Madrid, Munich, London and Paris.

European consumer group BEUC called Thursday for EU authorities and the bloc’s 27 member nations to investigate ChatGPT and similar AI chatbots. BEUC said it could be years before the EU's AI legislation takes effect, so authorities need to act faster to protect consumers from possible risks.

“In only a few months, we have seen a massive take-up of ChatGPT, and this is only the beginning,” Deputy Director General Ursula Pachl said.

Waiting for the EU’s AI Act “is not good enough as there are serious concerns growing about how ChatGPT and similar chatbots might deceive and manipulate people.”

___

O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan contributed from London.

Frances D'emilio And Matt O'brien, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Saint John court hears about Karrson Bennett's aggravated assault on another toddler

    WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing. Day 3 of a sentencing hearing for Karrson Bennett heard details of his previous conviction for aggravated assault on another child — this one a girl under two years old. Crown prosecutor Elaina Campbell told the court the girl's mother started dating Bennett in March 2017, when the daughter was only 12 months old. By the summer, he was abusing her, according to details revealed in court in 2018, when Bennett pleaded g

  • Fed's Williams: 'Magnitude and duration' of bank crisis impacts uncertain

    New York Fed President John Williams said Friday the lingering impacts from the bank crisis are 'uncertain,' but elevated inflation remains a top priority for the central bank.

  • Billionaire investor Bill Gross says the Fed easing up in fighting inflation could fuel a rally in government bonds

    The Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes have cratered bond prices over the past year, fueling the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Biden administration cleared the way Friday for California's plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered trucks, part of the state's efforts to drastically cut planet-warming emissions and improve air quality in heavy-traffic areas like ports along the coast. The decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allows California — which has some of the nation's worst air pollution — to require truck manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emissio

  • Fed's Williams says financial conditions key to rate policy outlook

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Friday how financial conditions play out will be a key contributor to his thinking about what’s next for central bank interest rate policy. “The economic outlook is uncertain, and our policy decisions will be driven by the data and the achievement of our maximum employment and price stability mandates,” Williams said in a speech in Bridgeport, Conn. “I am confident that our actions will bring inflation down to our 2% longer-run goal."

  • Stellantis' South America arm plans giant investment from 2025

    The South American arm of carmaker Stellantis NV is planning a series of large investments starting in 2025, the firm's regional chief executive said on Friday, planning to outspend its competitors. "For the next cycle, my investment, if approved, will be much larger than the sum of my competitors," Antonio Filosa told journalists at an event on reducing carbon emissions. Stellantis, the world's third-largest automotive group by sales, plans to launch 43 vehicles across eight brands in South America over the 2021-2025 period, with planned investments to reach over 16 billion reais ($3.14 billion).

  • U.S. Republicans widen challenge to fund managers on ESG

    (Reuters) -Republican attorneys general from 21 U.S. states raised fresh concerns with asset managers over their consideration for environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in the votes cast at U.S. corporate annual meetings getting under way this spring. The top state legal officers issued their challenge via a letter, provided by the office of Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Friday, that was sent to 53 of the largest U.S. fund firms including BlackRock Inc and the asset-management arms of State Street Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Apple wins appeal against UK's decision to investigate its mobile browser

    LONDON (Reuters) -Apple Inc won its appeal against the decision by Britain's antitrust regulator to launch an investigation into its mobile browser and cloud gaming services, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled on Friday. Regulator the Competition and Market Authority (CMA) opened a full investigation in November into the dominance of Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google in mobile browsers, and the possibility of the iPhone maker restricting the cloud gaming market through its app store. Apple argued that the CMA had "no power" to launch such a probe because it did so too late.

  • Online-streaming bill closer to passing after House OKs most Senate amendments

    OTTAWA — A Liberal government bill that would require online streaming services to contribute to Canadian content is one step closer to passing after the House of Commons approved most of the Senate's amendments to the proposed legislation. If passed, Bill C-11 would update broadcasting rules to include online streaming and require tech giants such as YouTube, Netflix and Spotify to make Canadian content available to users in Canada — or face steep penalties. On Thursday evening, the House agree

  • Here are the four easy ways to pay your tax bill to Uncle Sam

    Here are four ways to make your tax payments to the IRS. And, of course, be sure to take action before the tax deadline to avoid any penalties and interest.

  • Buying a Home? Here’s What to Do Before Starting Your Search

    The process of buying a home can be filled with excitement, but also confusion and sometimes disappointment. “Under Contract: Your Guide to Home Buying” aims to aid buyers on their journey to securing a new home. Photo: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg News

  • Missouri Planned Parenthood sues over transgender inquiry

    Associated Press (AP) — Missouri’s state attorney general is investigating gender-affirming care provided by Planned Parenthood, according to a lawsuit filed by the St. Louis health provider. Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri sued Attorney General Andrew Bailey Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court, according to court documents. Bailey's office demanded records from Planned Parenthood on March 14 as part of an investigation into treatments provided to transgender yout

  • Powell takes an Econ 101 approach to policy making: Economist

    As prices come down, some companies are passing on extra costs, making the Fed's job to fight inflation that much harder. UBS Chief Economist Paul&nbsp;Donovan joins Rachelle Akuffo and Brad Smith to break down the issues surrounding Fed Chair Jerome Powell's approach towards policy making. Donovan says that when it comes to fighting inflation, Powell, "tends to take an economics 101 approach." Donovan questions the moves by Powell, calling it, "not the best approach," and points to excess demand in the United States that is driving inflation. He adds that while companies are continuing to raise prices, "a more robust explanation of what's going on with inflation," is owed to consumers. If not from Jerome Powell himself, Donovan calls for an explanation from, "someone who is a qualified economist at the Fed." Check out the full interview with Paul Donovan here. KEY VIDEO MOMENTS 0:00:15 - Breaking down what's driving inflation. Disinflation vs. Deflation 0:00:30 - The problems with Jerome Powell's approach 0:00:52 - What's driving inflation

  • Report by feds, anglers cites offshore wind impacts on fish

    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A joint study by two federal government scientific agencies and the commercial fishing industry documents numerous impacts that offshore wind power projects have on fish and marine mammals, including noise, vibration, electromagnetic fields and heat transfer that could alter the marine environment. It comes as the offshore wind industry is poised to grow rapidly on the U.S. East Coast, where it is facing growing opposition from those who blame it for killing whales — s

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to new US charges

    The crypto exchange founder entered his plea of not guilty on five new counts added by prosecutors in February and March.

  • If You're Worried About Our Future With AI, Read This

    That fake Pope in a coat picture has got many of us on edge...

  • Enbridge plans to partner on clean ammonia facility in Corpus Christi, TX

    CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says it has signed a letter of intent with Yara Clean Ammonia to jointly develop a blue ammonia production facility at the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Centre near Corpus Christi, Texas. Blue ammonia refers to ammonia that is derived from natural gas, with the carbon dioxide generated as a byproduct of the process captured and stored. It is considered a more environmentally friendly way of producing ammonia, though it is different from green ammonia, which is derived from re

  • GM to phase out Apple CarPlay, Android Auto in EVs. See what the replacement looks like.

    GM is working with Google to offer built-in infotainment systems in future EVs that will allow the car to help customers with charging and navigation.

  • Score a 50-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV for just $260 — over 40% off, today only

    Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes. Don't miss the deals on the 43- and 55-inch sets too.

  • A Fire Stick for $20! Amazon's secret sale section is bursting with tech deals — up to 50% off

    Save big on Fire HD 8 tablets (just $70), 42-inch Fire TVs, Echo Show 8 and much more.