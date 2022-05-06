Italy OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2022: Revenues/Subscribers 2021, 2022 and 2027
Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
The report covers the following:
OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Sky Now, TIMVision, Mediaset Infinity
AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook, Mediaset; RAI; Discovery
Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
Forecasts for Telecom Italia, Sky, Vodafone
Key Topics Covered:
Population (000)
Total households (000)
TV households (000)
Fixed broadband households (000)
Smartphone subscribers (000)
Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
Smartphone subs/Population
Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)
OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
OTT TV & video HH/TV HH
OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)
OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs
Gross OTT TV & video total (000)
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
SVOD subs/TVHH
SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
SVOD subs/Smartphone users
Net SVOD homes (000)
SVOD homes/TVHH
SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
TV rental transactions (000)
Movie rental transactions (000)
Total rental transactions (000)
TV download-to-own trans (000)
Movie download-to-own trans (000)
Total download-to-own trans (000)
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)
Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)
SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)
Companies Mentioned
Amazon Prime Video
Apple TV+
Discovery
Disney+
Mediaset Infinity
Netflix
Paramount+
RAI
Sky Now
Telecom Italia
TIMVision
Vodafone
YouTube
