British tourists can now travel to Italy for a holiday but will have to quarantine for 14-days on their return

Italy has announced it hopes to welcome British tourists to its beaches this summer. (Getty Images)

The Italian Tourist Board has announced that from 3rd of June 2020, British visitors will be able to travel to Italy with no quarantine restrictions.

But before you start packing your suitcase, it’s worth noting that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is currently advising against all but essential travel abroad.

What’s more if you do venture to Italian shores from June 8 you will likely have to quarantine for 14 days on your return.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to tell MPs later that the planned 14 day quarantine for arrivals is necessary “to prevent a second wave of the virus”.

But it is also hoped it will be revealed that air bridges to countries with low Covid-19 infection rates could be possible, which would mean that people arriving from certain places will not have to self-isolate.

Though it is also worth mentioning that there are very few flights at the moment and while the majority of major airlines are preparing to resume travel in July, this is entirely dependent on the FCO lifting its current restrictions.

Commenting on the welcoming of British tourists to Italy this summer Flavio Zappacosta, manager for UK and Ireland commented: “The tourism industry is one of Italy’s key economy drivers so it is with utmost importance that we open for business as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We know how popular Italy is for Brits and hope we can inspire them to start to plan and book an Italian holiday this year.”

Some countries are expected to take temperatures while travelling. (Getty Images)

Parts of Italy have already started to reopen following the easing of lockdown.

Museums, attractions, parks and gardens, as well as bars and pubs, restaurants and ice cream shops have all now opened up and comply with a strict set of new guidelines and protocols respecting social distancing.

Beach resorts have also opened and from the 25th of May 2020, gyms, swimming pools and sports centres also opened.

As of 15th of June, Brits will be able to soak up some Italian culture as theatres, concert halls, cinemas and other outdoor spaces will also open their doors.

But if you do get to holiday in Italy this summer, visitors should be advised that it is mandatory to wear a mask in enclosed spaces including public transport or anywhere where they may not be able to exercise social distancing.

And Italy isn’t the only country willing to accept British holidaymakers this summer.

Portugal's foreign minister has said anyone in the UK thinking of going to Portugal this summer will be “most welcome”.

Augusto Santos Silva said he hoped an air bridge between the UK and Portugal could be secured by the end of June.

Mr Santos Silva told the BBC that an agreement between the UK and Portugal could be in place by the end of June, meaning that holidaymakers returning to the UK from Portugal would escape the quarantine rules.

Portugal's foreign minister confirmed talks on the matter were continuing with the UK, but as it stands at the moment Portugal will not impose any type of quarantine for people arriving in the country.

Instead, Silva said Portugal would rely on temperature checks at airports.

Greece has also announced it will welcome British tourists without quarantine restrictions. (Getty Images)

Greece is also hoping to welcome British holidaymakers this summer.

Earlier this week the country’s tourism minister confirmed Brits would be able to holiday in Greece “without quarantine” from certain UK airports.

Greek authorities have said they will conduct coronavirus tests on visitors arriving from airports deemed high-risk by the European Union's aviation safety agency EASA when it opens its airports.

While Italy, Portugal and Greece have declared they hope to be open for British holidaymakers, Spain has revealed it will only allow UK tourists in this summer if the infection rate falls more significantly.

People will be required to self-isolate in a private residence for two weeks and the government has revealed people who break the rules could be fined £1,000.

And those wanting to travel to South Africa will have to hold on for a while, after it emerged that the South African government isn’t planning on opening to tourism until next year.

After a briefing from South Africa’s Department of Tourism on May 27, it was reported by The Telegraph that international tourism won’t resume in South Africa until February 2021.