Italy Manager Heaps Praise On Inter Milan Wingback After UEFA Nations League Thrashing: “Few Have A Foot Like This”

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti believes Inter Milan wingback Federico Dimarco is among Europe’s best players in his position.

During his post-match interview after last night’s UEFA Nations League triumph, as reported by FCInterNews, Spalletti lauded Dimarco’s performance.

After a heartbreaking 2-2 draw against Belgium last Thursday, Gli Azzurri swiftly returned to winning ways last night.

Spalletti’s side reigned supreme at Udinese’s Bluenergy Stadium, posting a 4-1 victory to solidify their place at Group A2’s summit.

Dimarco ran the show alongside two other Inter Milan stars.

Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Frattesi forged the backbone of Spalletti’s new-look line-up following a disastrous EURO 2024 campaign.

Indeed, the latter crowned another mesmerizing display with a goal.

But it was Dimarco who provided the assist.

To say the 26-year-old was unplayable last evening would be an understatement.

No one could touch him.

His crosses were on the money, causing havoc in the opposition’s box.

On top of his illustrious attacking showing, he was ever-present at the back, rightfully earning kind words from the manager.

Asked if Dimarco is among Europe’s top-three wingbacks, Spalletti replied: “You can praise everyone. Everyone showed quality and chased at breakneck speed for their teammate.

“Dimarco is part of this team reasoning that means a strong collective, then few have that foot there.”

But Dimarco wasn’t the only Inter player to earn Spalletti’s plaudits.

Nicolo Barella wasn’t on the field on Monday, yet the Italy boss sees the 26-year-old as a vital first-team member.

“He is an important player. Frattesi and Tonali have shown that they are in the category.

“We are waiting for Barella who will have to be given some space because he is really strong.

“We will have to find a solution to make them coexist.”