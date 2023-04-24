Italy, Lufthansa extend exclusive talks on ITA Airways
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury and Germany's Lufthansa agreed to extend exclusive talks over the sale of airline ITA Airways until May 12 from the previous deadline of April 24, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Sources have said the German carrier is negotiating with Rome over the purchase of a 40% stake in ITA, valued at around 200 million euros ($220.88 million), with the idea of buying the rest at a later stage.
($1 = 0.9055 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Chris Reese)