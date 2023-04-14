Italy investigating Enel over dominant position in EV charging

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Friday it had opened an investigation into Enel, the country's biggest utility, over possible abuse of its dominant position in electric vehicle charging points.

The probe involves Enel's units Enel X Way, Enel X Way Italia and Ewiva, it said.

Ewiwa is part of a joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen AG.

Enel said in a note that its units had always acted according to the rules and they were "confident they will be able to demonstrate the full legality and correctness of their actions" to the antitrust authority.

On Thursday Enel said it planned to add more than 10,000 electric-vehicle chargers in the U.S. and over 2 million in total across North America by 2030.

(Reporting by Alessia Pé; editing by Gavin Jones and Jason Neely)