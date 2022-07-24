Italy on high alert as scorching temperatures threaten historic buildings and agriculture

A dried up river bed in northern Italy on July 21 - Giuliano Berti/Bloomberg

The Colosseum could start crumbling, grapes may wither on the vine, a risotto shortage is on the cards and olive oil could run dry as Italy bakes under a crippling heatwave and drought.

Nineteen cities were on high alert across Italy on Sunday amid warnings that record summer temperatures could cause irreparable damage to historic monuments, as well as threaten the country’s wine, rice and olive industries.

Two people are believed to have died in the region of Liguria due to the heat, and temperatures in several parts of the country were expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, prompting the National Research Council’s Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate (CNR-ISAC) to issue a rare tornado warning for central Italy.

For three consecutive months – May, June and July – national temperatures have been at least two to three degrees above the seasonal average. Bologna, Florence, Milan, Rome and Venice were among the cities on alert on Sunday because of the African high pressure zone dubbed “Apocalypse 4800”.

The CNR-ISAC also warned that extreme temperatures and solar radiation, combined with dust and pollution, could cause fractures in the marble, limestone and other stone used to construct the Colosseum and Roman Forum.

Sunrise at the Roman Forum

“We see the immediate effects on our monuments after flooding or heavy rain, but there is also impact caused by slow and continual change over time,” the CNR’s Alessandra Bonazza told The Telegraph.

“Higher temperatures of just a few degrees can affect building materials even if the effect is not immediately visible. It can cause irreversible damage.”

In a separate move, Rome City Council is searching for private sponsors to maintain or restore up to 92 ancient monuments, including the Roman Forum and Circus Maximus, the site of popular chariot races and grand religious events in ancient Rome.

Soaring temperatures have coincided with the outbreak of several wildfires across Italy, and more than 50 wildfires were reported in Greece at the weekend. Tourists and residents were evacuated from the beachside village of Vatera on the island of Lesbos on Saturday as seven planes and a helicopter were mobilized to fight a fire blazing there.

A firefighting plane flies over the wildfire burning near the village of Vatera, on the island of Lesbos in Greece on July 24 - Elias Marcou/Reuters

More than 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes in an area west of Lucca in the region of Tuscany before one of the worst fires was brought under control on Saturday. The wildfire destroyed nearly 900 hectares (2,224 acres) in the past week.

In north-east Italy more than 300 people were evacuated from the small towns of Gabria and San Michele Del Carso when a fire in neighboring Slovenia threatened to spread across the border into Italy and several fires have broken out on the outskirts of Rome.

Italy’s national firefighting corps says it received calls to 32,921 wildfires from June 15 to July 21, and the number of fires was 4,040 higher than in the same period last year.

The agricultural sector is bracing for widespread devastation from the extreme heat and low levels of rainfall.

The River Po’s historically low water levels in the country’s north have already been catastrophic for more than 4,000 Italian rice farms, spread over 220,000 hectares.

Italy’s national government recently declared a state of emergency in five regions — Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont — four of which are supplied by the Po.

St Mark's Square in Venice - JaCZhou/E+

On Sunday, the Assoenologi, the national association of enologists, told the Italian daily La Stampa that this year’s wine harvest would be seriously hit without a significant amount of rain in August.

“We have to hope and pray. People are suffering terribly,” said Riccardo Cotarella, the association’s president. “We came out of a very dry and very hot winter, spring and summer and we need water now.”

Elsewhere, a fierce California wildfire expanded overnight, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations, as millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat with already record-setting temperatures due to climb even further.

More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out on Friday in California near Yosemite National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said in a report.