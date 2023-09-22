Italy confirms 2022 GDP growth and deficit figures, revises down debt-to-GDP ratio

ROME, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Italy's debt as a proportion of national output was lower last year than previously estimated, national statistics institute ISTAT reported, while making no change to the economic growth rate and the budget deficit.

The debt came in at 141.6% of gross domestic product, compared with a previous estimate made in March, of 144.7%.

Economic growth in 2022 was confirmed at 3.7%, while the budget deficit-to-GDP ratio was also confirmed at 8.0%.

