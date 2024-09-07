Italy Coach Praises Inter Milan Star After Stunner Vs France: ‘He Always Shows His Quality For Inter Milan’

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti feels that Federico Dimarco “always shows his quality” when he plays for Inter Milan.

The Azzurri coach praised the 26-year-old in a press conference following yesterday’s 3-1 Nations League win over France, via FCInter1908. That match saw Dimarco score a stunning first-time volley.

Dimarco has really become a key player for both Inter and Italy.

If anything, it was in the national team that the wingback truly established himself at his current level.

Dimarco did not become a regular starter for Inter immediately upon his return from loan.

During the 2021-22 season, the Italian was a versatile backup option for Ivan Perisic and Alessandro Bastoni.

At the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Dimarco was behind Robin Gosens in the pecking order. At least on paper.

But it was during matches with the national team that Italy coach Roberto Mancini put his faith in Dimarco, who put in some outstanding performances.

A regular starting berth at Inter soon followed.

And now, Dimarco is certainly one of the key names in the Nerazzurri’s first-choice starting eleven.

Spalletti: Federico Dimarco “Always Shows Quality” At Inter Milan

Under Mancini’s successor Spalletti, Dimarco certainly has not lost his place.

Far from it, the 26-year-old is more of a key player than ever for Italy.

And Dimarco showed exactly why that was the case with his display against France yesterday.

The Inter wingback was an important creative influence for the Azzurri throughout the match.

And Dimarco showed that he is capable of scoring some truly spectacular goals. That has become a very familiar sight, whether he is wearing the Inter or Italy shirt.

After the match, Spalletti said that “Dimarco really knows how to play football.”

“He’s always showing his quality at Inter,” the Azzurri coach added.

Spalletti also praised Dimarco’s versatility, saying that “You can put him anywhere on the pitch.”