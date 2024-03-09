Italy beat Scotland to claim huge Six Nations upset

Italy celebrate on the whistle after overcoming the odds the beat Scotland in the Six Nations - Getty Images/Giampiero Sposito

After 10 years and 51 weeks Italy have at last won a Six Nations game again in Rome. What a thriller this was from start to finish at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico, with Scotland so commanding and slick in the first half before imploding – just as they almost did in Cardiff – while this enthralling, spirited young Italian side dug deep to produce a historic win and spark scenes of sheer pandemonium.



Louis Lynagh will probably wonder what all the fuss was about – one cap, one try and one win for the Azzurri. The Harlequins winger had to wait for chances but in the second half raced onto a superb Paolo Garbisi grubber kick to score.

The timing of that try felt match-defining, given it occurred shortly after Scotland had been denied a bonus-point score for George Horne up the other end of the field which would have put them potentially 13 points clear. This entire championship has felt like a long examination of Scotland’s composure. They wavered against Wales. Yes, they were grossly unfortunate to not be awarded a winning try against France but they should have already put a poor French side away before that. Against England they delivered despite going 10-0 down. And now this in Rome.

Meanwhile the late draw in Lille against France two weeks ago had felt so cruel on Italy after Paolo Garbisi’s controversial late missed penalty. The No 10 does not think for a second to hold back any emotion, revving up the crowd after Horne’s try was disallowed.

To go from 10-22 down and reel Scotland back in before surging past them, when Stephen Varney sniped over to give Italy a bonus-point try and the lead again having been without it for 50 minutes, this time Italy would not be denied. What a moment for their new coach Gonzalo Quesada, taking the promise of pushing England close and drawing with France to deliver a victory which can hopefully be a launchpad for this exciting Azzurri side to go on to bigger and better things.

Follow the reaction and have your say in the comments below

04:48 PM GMT

Huge day for Italy

04:44 PM GMT

Inside the Stadio Olimpico at full time

04:41 PM GMT

Debutant and try scorer Louis Lynagh speaking to ITV

"One try, one win... I might retire!" 😆



04:34 PM GMT

Happy Michael Lynagh

04:32 PM GMT

Italy captain Michele Lamaro speaking to ITV

04:29 PM GMT

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend speaking to ITV

"We gave 5 or 6 penalties in a row and that gave Italy a massive opportunity to get back in the game" 🔊



04:26 PM GMT

Current standings

04:22 PM GMT

Special day for Italy

04:16 PM GMT

Man of the match Nacho Brex speaking to ITV

04:10 PM GMT

Long wait for a home win over

04:10 PM GMT

Overcome with emotion

04:09 PM GMT

The winning moment

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ELEVEN YEARS ITALY HAS WON A SIX NATIONS GAME AT HOME! 🇮🇹👏



The ghosts of Lille have been banished!



04:05 PM GMT

Scenes in Rome

The Stadio Olimpico is going nuts and the Italy players are overcome with emotion.

04:04 PM GMT

Italy win

Scotland knock on and that is it. Italy win!

04:03 PM GMT

80 minutes: Italy 31 Scotland 29

Scotland have it inside the Italy half.

04:01 PM GMT

80 minutes: Italy 31 Scotland 29

Clock into the red...

04:00 PM GMT

79 minutes: Italy 31 Scotland 29

Into the final minute in Rome. Can Italy hold on?

03:59 PM GMT

Try Scotland

Scotland are over under the posts through Skinner with just over two minutes left. Russell quickly converts and it is a two-point game. That was the try bonus point for Scotland.

Scotland can still win this!



03:58 PM GMT

77 minutes: Italy 31 Scotland 22

There is a deliberate knock on but it is not a penalty try. There is no yellow card, strangely. Scotland kick to the corner and have a five-metre line-out.

03:56 PM GMT

76 minutes: Italy 31 Scotland 22

Chaos in Rome. Scotland have it near the Italy line but lose it and Italy break. Scotland are very fortunate that Jones blocks a kick ahead which could have resulted in an Italy try. Scotland are then awarded a penalty and they point to the posts. The TMO is stepping in for a potential deliberate knock on.

03:52 PM GMT

Penalty Italy

The mark was moved backwards a little but Garbisi still lands it to give Italy a nine-point lead.

03:50 PM GMT

72 minutes: Italy 28 Scotland 22

Italy have another penalty, this time inside Scotland’s half. They point to the posts and Garbisi has the chance to make it a two-score game.

03:49 PM GMT

70 minutes: Italy 28 Scotland 22

Harlequins’ Lynagh comes on off after scoring on his debut. Will he be celebrating a debut win as well?

03:48 PM GMT

69 minutes: Italy 28 Scotland 22

Scotland have not scored a point in this half and just as they make their way into the Italy 22 they lose the ball and then concede a penalty to give Italy the easiest of exits.

Nerves now obvious from both sides. It’s been such a long wait for a Rome Six Nations win for Italy. Scotland are missing that slick phase play from the first half and Van der Merwe’s decision to cut inside there felt a bit panicky with Price in support and space behind the defenders. Could go either way.

03:44 PM GMT

66 minutes: Italy 28 Scotland 22

Italy win a scrum penalty and all the momentum is with the hosts at the moment.

03:39 PM GMT

60 minutes: Italy 28 Scotland 22

Scotland have made four changes; two in the front row as Ashman and Hepburn come on. Matt Fagerson and Price have also made their way onto the field.

03:37 PM GMT

Try Italy

Italy take the lead for the first time since the opening minutes of the game. It originally came from a great break down the left-hand touchline from Vintcent. Eventually Italy have a penalty advantage a couple of metres out and Varney, only just on the field, snipes down the blindside and scores. Kinghorn is perhaps a little lucky not to be sent to the bin in the build-up. Garbisi lands the conversion and Italy lead by six points.

03:32 PM GMT

54 minutes: Italy 21 Scotland 22

Italy make their way into the Scotland 22 but they knock on.

03:30 PM GMT

52 minutes: Italy 21 Scotland 22

Italy have made a change at scrum-half as Gloucester’s Stephen Varney has replaced Page-Relo. Italy win a scrum penalty inside their own half.

03:26 PM GMT

48 minutes: Italy 21 Scotland 22

Italy win a penalty after contact at the line-out and tensions are just starting to boil over. Who does not like watching scuffles on a rugby pitch? Referee Angus Gardner gives Negri and Cummings a talking-to but people love watching tensions boiling over.

03:23 PM GMT

Try Italy

Lynagh on debut. Harlequins fans will be celebrating, or perhaps they would rather him have done it in an England shirt. Italy have a penalty advantage and Garbisi puts in a cute kick, which Lynagh runs onto and goes over for his first try on his international debut. It is a simple conversion but somehow Garbisi misses, hitting the post. Garbisi and the post!

Fascinating turn of events there. Scotland have a George Horne try ruled out for an obstruction by Schoeman, then Italy go up the field and through a super grubber by Garbisi, side on to the defence, Louis Lynagh scores on debut. What a cool moment for the Harlequins wing, who showed good balance on the pickup and then pace to get clear.

03:20 PM GMT

No try

Schoeman has taken a player out and the try is correctly disallowed. Instead Italy will have a penalty just inside their own half.

03:19 PM GMT

Try Scotland

It has taken just 90 seconds into the second half for Scotland to score their bonus-point try. Jones breaks through the Italy defensive line after a clever dummy and he has a simple two-on-one. He feeds it inside to Horne who goes over. But will this try stand? The TMO is checking a possible obstruction...

03:16 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way in Rome.

03:13 PM GMT

Plenty of points

03:01 PM GMT

Half time

Italy turn the ball over and Garbisi decides that is enough for the first half. Scotland lead 22-16.

03:01 PM GMT

40 minutes: Italy 16 Scotland 22

Deep into the red Italy are going through the phases inside the Scotland 22 but Scotland win a crucial penalty. Russell kicks for touch inside the Italy half and we will keep going in this first half. Russell and Scotland not content to go to half time yet.

Feels a little like the France game at Murrayfield in that Scotland have been the better side but are yet to put Italy away, despite scoring three tries in this half. Crowd are now fired up by those late Azzurri attacks, revved on by the stadium hype man. Menoncello has been fantastic. Scotland will hope that late turnover by Darge can settle things down heading into the second half. We’ve seen their composure waver before in this championship against Wales and France.

02:59 PM GMT

40 minutes: Italy 16 Scotland 22

Debutant Lynagh looks like he is through running onto the ball but Redpath gets his hand to it first. Capuozzo has it but is held up and dragged across the try-line by van der Merwe, so it is drop-out for Scotland. Van der Merwe was man-handling Capuozzo there like he is a little boy.

02:57 PM GMT

Penalty Italy

It is Page-Relo who steps up for the long-range effort from around 45 metres out and he lands it. Scotland’s lead is down to six points now.

02:55 PM GMT

37 minutes: Italy 13 Scotland 22

Christie makes a break after a turnover and sets off for the Italy try line. He keeps going and going, finally getting hauled down inside the Italy 22. Brex does well to win a penalty for Italy at the breakdown.

Moments later in the Scotland half Italy win a penalty and will have another chance to reduce Scotland’s lead as they point for the posts.

02:51 PM GMT

Penalty Italy

Garbisi sends it through the posts and reduces Scotland’s lead to nine points.

02:51 PM GMT

33 minutes: Italy 10 Scotland 22

Christie does not roll away so Italy have a penalty 10 metres inside Scotland’s half. Italy captain Lamaro opts for the three points and points to the posts.

02:46 PM GMT

Try Scotland

Scotland have their third try of the afternoon. They win their line-out and set the maul rolling. Eventually they find their way over the line and it is Schoeman who is awarded the try. Russell’s conversion misses to the right.

Scotland are putting on an exhibition 🔥



02:44 PM GMT

27 minutes: Italy 10 Scotland 17

Russell’s pin-point kick lands just infield and rolls into touch inside the Italy 22 for a 50-22.

02:42 PM GMT

Penalty Scotland

Russell lands the easy penalty and extends Scotland’s lead to seven points.

02:41 PM GMT

25 minutes: Italy 10 Scotland 14

Italy think they have a chance of an intercept try through Ioane but Scotland were playing with a penalty advantage for a tackle off the ball by Fischetti. It is an easy penalty kick so Russell points to the posts.

02:40 PM GMT

23 minutes: Italy 10 Scotland 14

Scotland have a penalty just inside their own half. They send it into the Italy 22 and despite Capuozzo’s best efforts, he cannot prevent a Scotland line-out.

02:32 PM GMT

Try Italy

Three tries in the first 15 minutes in Rome. Italy have a line-out just inside the Scotland 22. It comes off the top and Page-Relo chips in behind. Brex is first onto it and dives over for the try. It is the simplest of conversions for Garbisi in front of the posts.

This is lively isn’t it? Menoncello stopped Van der Merwe with a brilliant tackle before Scotland reloaded to score through Steyn - Ioane looked at fault, biting in defensively on Kinghorn to create the space. Then Italy go up the other end and score a cracker through Brex. Scotland just weren’t expecting Page-Relo to chip by the looks of things, with Garbisi lurking behind in a second pod, and the bounce worked perfectly. Great chip, great score.

Listen to that noise!👂



02:29 PM GMT

Try Scotland

With a penalty advantage inside the Italy 22, Scotland whip it wide to the right and it is Steyn who goes over for Scotland’s second try of the match. Russell lands the conversion and Scotland lead 14-3 inside the opening 15 minutes.

Scotland's power is proving too much for Italy 💪



02:27 PM GMT

10 minutes: Italy 3 Scotland 7

Scotland make their way into the Italy 22 but they knock on inside 10 metres of the Italy line.

02:24 PM GMT

Try Scotland

Scotland have the first try of the afternoon and it is Zander Fagerson who has his third Test try. Near the left-hand touchline Fagerson picks and goes just a few metres out and finds his away over the whitewash. Russell’s conversion is successful and Scotland now lead 7-3.

It started a bit fortunately with that ricocheting kick falling to Redpath on the wing, and Russell then doing well to juggle a pass, but the control shown at the end by Scotland for that try by Zander Fagerson should please them. Forwards making good ground. Schoeman was sent absolutely flying by one tackle.

02:19 PM GMT

Penalty Italy

You could not write it. In Lille two weeks ago the ball fell off the tee and Garbisi hit the post as he had to rush his penalty. On this occasion when the ball falls off the tee Garbisi stays calm, puts it back on the tee and sends it through the posts to give Italy the lead.

Can you believe it?!



02:18 PM GMT

1 minute: Italy 0 Scotland 0

Within 15 seconds Italy are awarded a penalty on the Scotland 22. Italy captain Lamaro points to the posts and Garbisi will have the chance to give the home side a very early lead...

02:16 PM GMT

Kick off

We are under way in Rome.

02:15 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Italy: Capuozzo, Lynagh, Brex, Menoncello, Ioane, Garbisi, Page-Relo; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari, Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro (captain), Vintcent.

Replacements: Lucchesi, Spagnolo, Zilocchi, Zambonin, Cannone, Varney, Marin, Mori.

Scotland: Kinghorn, Steyn, Jones, Redpath, Van der Merwe, Russell (co-capt), Horne; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist, Cummings, Christie, Darge (co-capt), Dempsey.

Replacements: Ashman, Hepburn, Millar-Mills, Skinner, Ritchie, M Fagerson, Price, Rowe.

02:08 PM GMT

Anthem time

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and it is time for the national anthems. ‘Flower of Scotland’ followed by ‘Il Canto degli Italiani (The Song of the Italians)’.

02:04 PM GMT

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend speaking to ITV

"We know we are going to have to weather the storm" ⛈️



02:02 PM GMT

Live from Rome

The sun is just beginning to break through here on a warm spring afternoon in Rome. Spotted the Scotland coach Gregor Townsend deep in thought writing some final notes on the way up to the press box. It’s a rare sell-out today at the Stadio Olimpico, with fans snapping up €20 tickets during a black Friday sale. I’m guessing that was the price of a ticket to Twickenham back in about 1970.

01:48 PM GMT

Next year’s fixtures

We may still be in the midst of this year’s Six Nations but the fixtures for next year’s edition have been announced:

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃 🏆



01:45 PM GMT

Debut for Harlequins’ Louis Lynagh

01:39 PM GMT

Home side arriving

01:35 PM GMT

The thoughts of Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada

01:32 PM GMT

Scotland arrive

01:09 PM GMT

Team news

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes for the trip to Rome from the win over England. Centre Sione Tuipulotu is injured so Bath’s Cam Redpath replaces him.

At scrum-half George Horne comes in for Ben White whilst Saracens’ Andy Christie replaces former captain Jamie Ritchie in the back-row.

Scotland: Kinghorn, Steyn, Jones, Redpath, Van der Merwe, Russell (co-capt), Horne; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist, Cummings, Christie, Darge (co-capt), Dempsey.

Replacements: Ashman, Hepburn, Millar-Mills, Skinner, Ritchie, M Fagerson, Price, Rowe.

Italy have made three changes from the draw against France. There is a debut for wing Louis Lynagh, the son of Australia great Michael.

Tommaso Menoncello moves back to centre and Federico Mori drops to the bench.

Flanker Sebastian Negri returns after missing two games through injury and prop Simone Ferrari comes in for Giosue Zilocchi.

Italy: Capuozzo, Lynagh, Brex, Menoncello, Ioane, Garbisi, Page-Relo; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari, Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro (captain), Vintcent.

Replacements: Lucchesi, Spagnolo, Zilocchi, Zambonin, Cannone, Varney, Marin, Mori.

01:02 PM GMT

12:19 PM GMT

Match preview

Scotland have made the trip to Rome to take on Italy in round four of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations. Scotland have won twice, lost once so far and are coming off the back of a home victory against England. They sit second in the table but any hope they have of winning the Six Nations rests on England defeating Ireland at Twickenham later (perhaps a little unlikely unfortunately!). Scotland travel to Dublin to take on Ireland in the final round.

Meanwhile Italy came agonisingly close to a famous victory against France over in Lille two weeks ago. Paolo Garbisi had the chance to win the game for Italy with the clock in the red, only for his penalty to come back off the post which meant the game ended in a 13-13 draw. Italy sit bottom of the table on three points, but are on the same number of points as Wales. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is expecting a competitive challenge in Rome this afternoon.

“They’ve been improving for some time,” Townsend said. “It’s a team that’s been very competitive against any team in the Six Nations. We know this is going to be one of our biggest Tests this season.

Duhan van der Merwe (pictured) could set a new Scotland record today - Andrew Milligan/PA

“I am happyish. In terms of performance, we’re a little bit away from what we know what we can deliver. There’s still a lot more to come from us.

”[There’s] a lot to play for this weekend and the following weekend in Dublin.”

Scotland have won their last 13 matches against Italy. The last time Italy defeated Scotland was in Rome in 2013. Home has not exactly been a comfort for Italy; they have lost 26 straight home games in the Six Nations since beating Ireland in 2013.

Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe has the chance to make history this afternoon; he is just one try short of Stuart Hogg’s Scotland record of 27 tries.