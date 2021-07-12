Italy beat England on penalties to hoist Euro 2020 trophy

Italy won euro 2020 on Sunday night with a nerve shredding penalty shoot-out victory over England at Wembley.

England, backed by 50,000 partisans, took the lead with their first attack of the game.

Kieran Trippier burst down the right and Luke Shaw volleyed stylishly past the Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was the perfect start for Gareth Southgate's men who were looking to claim their country's first piece of silverware at a major international tournament since hoisting the World Cup at the same venue in 1966.

England continued to show adventure right up until half-time. After the pause though Italy enjoyed more possession as Marco Verratti and Jorginho started to dictate the tempo and increase the pressure on England's rearguard.

Breakthrough

Just after the hour mark, Federico Chiesa brought a fine save from the England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after bamboozling the England defence with a mazy run across the penalty area.

And minutes later Leonardo Bonucci levelled from a corner. The defender bundled the ball over the line after Pickford had pushed Verratti's header onto the post.

From then, Italy looked the slicker side and more likely to snatch the victory. Roberto Mancini ‘s men oozed composure to keep hold of the ball and frustrate the England players who had become shrunken shadows of their first-half elan.

Change

Extra time brought a more dynamic England and the arrival of Jack Grealish add some forward thrust.

But neither he nor Italy could make the breakthrough to claim the game before the penalties.

At 2-2 with Andrea Belotti having seen his kick saved by Pickford, Marcus Rashford missed England's third penalty.

Federico Bernardeschi then nudged the Italians ahead 3-2. And Jadon Sancho's failure gave Jorginho the chance to claim the trophy for Italy.

Pickford saved his effort to maintain hope.

But Donnarumma palmed away Bukayo Saka's shot to give Italy the European crown for the first time since 1968.

"When they reflect on what they’ve done, they should be incredibly proud of themselves," said Southgate of his players. "At the moment, the pain of the defeat is huge, we wanted to give the nation one more special night and we weren’t able to do it."