Italy Bans Movements Inside Country Following Industry Shutdown

(Bloomberg) --

Italy banned any movement inside the county in its latest attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak which has already killed almost 5,000.

People will be restricted to the municipality where they currently are other than for “non deferrable and proven business or health reasons or other urgent matters,” the health ministry said in an e-mailed statement. The measure is applied to all private and public transportation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The new order followed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s decision late Saturday to temporarily halt all non-essential business activity as the country of 60 million faces its biggest challenge since World War II. Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and post offices and other essential businesses will stay open, he said.

The measures follow concerns that thousands of idled workers with roots in the south could head there, bringing the disease with them, after the tighter lockdown was put in place. Vincenzo De Luca, governor of the Campania region around Naples, urged Conte in a phone call Sunday to take “drastic measures” to block such a flow of citizens, the regional government said on its website.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.