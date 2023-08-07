Italy approves 40% windfall tax on banks, to be limited to 2023

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Cabinet on Monday approved a 40% windfall tax on banks for 2023, with proceedings to be used to help mortgage holders and cut taxes, the country's deputy prime minister said.

"One only has to look at the banks' first-half 2023 profits, also the result of the European Central Bank's rate hikes, to realise that we are not talking about a few millions, but we are talking one can assume of billions," Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini told a news conference in Rome.

