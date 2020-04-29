Italmobiliare S.p.A. (BIT:ITM) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A €1.80 Dividend

It looks like Italmobiliare S.p.A. (BIT:ITM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 4th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of May.

The upcoming dividend for Italmobiliare will put a total of €1.80 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of €0.60. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Italmobiliare's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Italmobiliare has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Italmobiliare's payout ratio is modest, at just 40% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Italmobiliare generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 26% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Italmobiliare's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

BIT:ITM Historical Dividend Yield April 29th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Italmobiliare's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 45% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Italmobiliare has delivered 3.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Italmobiliare? Italmobiliare has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past ten years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Italmobiliare for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Italmobiliare that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

