Italian Writer and Fashion Journalist Giusi Ferré Dies at 75

Luisa Zargani
·4 min read

MILAN — Anna Piaggi had her eccentric style, blue hair and bold makeup, Franca Sozzani her long angelic blonde hair and Giusi Ferré was unmistakable with her layers of silk capes, spiky red hair and statement jewelry. Like her peers, Ferré, who died the night of April 14 at age 75 after a long illness, contributed to narrating the history of Italian and international fashion for decades, and became a point of reference in the industry.

Ferré developed her career writing for magazines such as Epoca and L’Europeo. She held the role of codirector of Amica, and went on to pen her own column, “Buccia di Banana [banana peel]” for the weekly Io Donna, published by Corriere della Sera, commenting on the styling mistakes of celebrities. The columns later became a book by Rizzoli.

More from WWD

She wrote the book “Giorgio Armani. Il Sesso Radicale” in 2015 and on Friday the designer said: “Dear Giusi, you have been a friend, discreet and loyal. I will very much miss your depth of sensibility, through which you knew how to recount my thoughts and my work. And I will miss your irony, critical spirit and tinkling laugh.”

She was also fast friends with Gianfranco Ferré, to whom she was not related, reiterating this again and again. This was an easy mistake, given their physical resemblance, said Rita Airaghi, the late designer’s cousin and longtime collaborator who created the Fondazione Gianfranco Ferré.

Born in Milan on Dec. 16, 1946, the writer and the designer were only two years apart in age and “they understood each other, shared problems connected to their imposing physical appearance and teased one another on this. Gianfranco would even suggest diet tips — she had a strong sense of humor,” recalled Airaghi. “She was very special, I am deeply saddened, it’s another piece of my life that disappears and Gianfranco and I shared so many moments together with her on our path since the mid-’70s. She had an ability to understand fashion that was quite unique. She was enlightened, her words were razor-sharp, clear and precise, she was enormously cultured and educated and would quote and make references to any author with a surprising ease. Her passion has become an example for the next generation of journalists, who see her as a mentor and a teacher.”

Giorgio Re, communication specialist and a member of the former Gianfranco Ferré press office, recalled a quirk of hers, as she refused to use a computer and continued to work with a typewriter. He also remembered how the designer, who died in 2007, and the journalist were bound by “a strong affection and shared a brisk intellectual exchange, both being equally frank with one another. Her culture was expansive and she would always add sociological and cultural musings to her fashion commentary. She was very rigorous with her work, but she had a strong sense of irony and a spontaneous, beautiful laugh.”

“We’re all very upset and moved, the magazine was born with Giusi,” said Danda Santini, editor in chief of Io Donna. “Her column has always been the favorite among our readers. She was an exceptional collaborator, always on time…and with razor-sharp writing skills,” she said. “She could easily ping-pong between fashion, culture and lifestyle [subjects]. She was brilliant and cultured, but at the same time, she could be very light spirited, humorous and self-mocking, which is not always typical in our industry. As much as she was professionally sharp, she was lovable, always smiling and laughing.”

In 2007, in the first of four seasons of TV show “Italia’s Next Top Model,” the local edition of the cult American franchise hosted by Tyra Banks, Ferré and Santini were both judges and the latter recalled how the seasoned journalist was “objective in her judgments, but always tormented when it came to eliminating a young model-to-be with big dreams and ambitions; this was testament to her strong empathy.”

“I met Giusi in the early days of my career at Versace. She was already established and I was only 19 and saw her as a point of reference,” said Emanuela Schmeidler, founder of Milan-based communication agency ES_PR. “She was a great writer, and she listened and reinterpreted like few others. She always had a vision, whatever her pen expressed. Today this vision lives on among the young writers who share this passion for the written word. When there was a need for quality of thought, Giusi was always top-of-mind. I had a lot of respect for her, for how she faced the difficulties in life, and she was a real friend. A piece written by Giusi was always a privilege.”

— With contributions from Martino Carrera

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."