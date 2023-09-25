Italian wine bar serving up bruschetta, charcuterie boards opens in this North Texas city

An Italian wine bar has officially opened its newest location in North Texas.

Postino WineCafé opened its doors Monday at it’s 1440 Main St. in Southlake location. The new spot is located within the Southlake Town Square shopping area.

The wine bar chain is known for its vast offerings of both wine and beer, which are seasonally crafted by the company. Along with drinks, Postino’s menu offers bruschetta, charcuterie boards, soups, salads, panini sandwiches and deserts.

“We are thrilled to bring Postino to Southlake and the heart of bustling Town Square,” Postino co-founder Lauren Bailey said in a press release. “The Dallas/Fort Worth market is very important to us, and we are excited to be expanding our footprint here so soon — just a month since debuting in Addison.”

Postino first opened its North Texas location in Dallas in April 2021, but closed earlier this spring, according to Culture Map Dallas.

But the Italian wine bar came back to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, opening a new Postino in Addison at 5280 Belt Line Road suite 100, according to the Dallas Morning News. Now, the company has two Postino restaurants in North Texas in as many months.

Postino also has several other Texas locations in San Antonio, Katy, The Woodlands and multiple spots across Houston.

The first ever Postino WineCafé opened in Arizona in 2001, taking its name from the Italian translation of “postman”. In addition to Texas and Arizona, Postino also has wine bars in California, Colorado and Georgia.

Postino WineCafé is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at 1440 Main St., Southlake.