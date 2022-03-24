Italian TV Host No-Shows for Testimony in Harvey Weinstein Case

An Italian TV host was slated to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom this week to give testimony in the rape and sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein.

But the host, Pascal Vicedomini, did not show up, after his attorney informed prosecutors last week that he would remain in Italy.

More from Variety

Vicedomini is the founder of several film festivals, including the L.A. Italia Film, Fashion and Art Fest, which is being held this week at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Before his downfall in 2017, Weinstein was a regular guest at Vicedomini’s festivals, and according to court records the two were close friends.

In 2013, Weinstein flew to Los Angeles to attend the L.A. Italia festival, which was paying tribute to director Quentin Tarantino. The producer is accused of raping an Italian actress at the Mr. C Hotel on the first night of the festival that year.

According to the court records, the actress has told investigators that Vicedomini introduced her to Weinstein a year or two earlier in Rome. She has also alleged that after the rape, Weinstein left his suit jacket in her hotel room, and she contacted Vicedomini in an attempt to return it to Weinstein.

Vicedomini has told investigators he does not remember that, according to the court records.

Weinstein’s trial is not expected to begin until the fall, at the earliest. But with Vicedomini residing out of the country, prosecutors sought to secure his testimony when they believed he would be in the U.S., and would be subject to the court’s subpoena jurisdiction.

Vicedomini typically comes to Los Angeles for the L.A. Italia festival, which has been held annually since 2006. Prosecutors reserved a court date of March 21 to hold his testimony, which could be videotaped and shown to jurors later on.

Story continues

But on March 17, Vicedomini’s attorney, Raffaele Di Martino, told prosecutors that his client would be staying in Rome.

In an email to Variety, Vicedomini said he had to stay behind because he is hosting “Paradise – La finestra sullo showbiz,” an entertainment show on the Italian state-owned channel Rai 2.

He did not answer whether he would come to Los Angeles at a later date to testify in the Weinstein case.

All this week, Vicedomini has been hosting a show on his YouTube channel about the L.A. Italia festival. The show indicates it is being presented “Live from Hollywood,” and Vicedomini is seated in front of an image of the Chinese Theatre. In fact, Vicedomini is doing the show in front of a green screen.

“I am doing the live from my studio in Roma… with the talents from Hollywood and all over the world,” he said via email.

(Pictured: Pascal Vicedomini, left, with Quentin Tarantino and Harvey Weinstein at Ennio Morricone’s Walk of Fame ceremony.)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.