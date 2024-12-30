Italian starlet to leave Chelsea in January as they seek to trim squad
Italian starlet Cesare Casadei is reportedly among the players Chelsea are open to selling in the January transfer window, although a loan move looks the likeliest prospect for the 21-year-old.
While the Blues have had a positive start to the season, allowing them to finish the year in the Premier League top four, coach Enzo Maresca has relied on a limited number of players so far, leaving many names eager to find more playing time elsewhere.
Chelsea open to selling Casadei in January but prefer loan move
According to BBC Sport, Casadei is on a list of at least five players, topped by Ben Chilwell, that Chelsea hope to offload in Maresca’s second transfer window as manager.
However, while the club aims to recoup at least part of its heavy investments in Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka by selling them on a permanent deal, the former Inter midfielder is a different case as they would prefer to loan him out, with Feyenoord and Monza having already expressed their interest in the Italy Under-21s international.
The youngster has still to make his Premier League debut this season, as he racked up six appearances across the EFL Cup and the UEFA Conference League.