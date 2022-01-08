Italian star Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC on 4-year contract in July

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
New Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne&#xa0;of Italy scored 114 goals and 95 assists over&#xa0;416&#xa0;appearances with Napoli across all competitions &#x002014; Serie A, Coppa Italia, Super Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League (Alessandro Garofalo/The Associated Press - image credit)
New Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne of Italy scored 114 goals and 95 assists over 416 appearances with Napoli across all competitions — Serie A, Coppa Italia, Super Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League (Alessandro Garofalo/The Associated Press - image credit)

Toronto FC on Saturday formally announced Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne has signed a pre-contract to join the Major League Soccer club on a four-year deal, effective July 1.

The 30-year-old, who has spent much of his career with Serie A side Napoli, will be added to the roster as a designated player pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate.

"This is a historic and exciting day for our club," Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a news release. "Lorenzo is a world class attacking player in the prime of his career. He was a European champion with Italy and has performed on the biggest stages during his club career with Napoli.

"Lorenzo has the talent to change games. He plays the game with joy and passion, and our fans and supporters are going to love watching him as a member of our team."

With Napoli, Insigne scored 114 goals and 95 assists over 416 appearances across all competitions — Serie A, Coppa Italia, Super Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Insigne won three titles in his 11-year tenure, including Super Cup (2014/2015) and Coppa Italia (2013/2014 and 2019/2020). He served as the club captain since 2019.

"His ability to create chances for himself and his teammates is special," said Bob Bradley, Toronto FC head coach and sporting director. "He's also a player who works for the team. Lorenzo is the kind of player you come to watch, because there's always a chance, he'll do something unforgettable."

The Napoli signing represents a swing for the fences for a Toronto team looking to return to its winning ways after a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021.

Club also linked to striker Belotti

Champions in 2017 and runners-up in 2016 and 2019, Toronto finished 26th out of 27 teams last year. The vast majority of the franchise's season-ticket base opted to forgo what little of the season that was played in Toronto, put off by the pandemic and the team's woeful on-field performance.

To make room for Insigne, Toronto will have to shed one of its three designated players — with more movement likely needed if Belotti also comes on board. While Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, the league's MVP in 2020, appears committed to staying, U.S. international forward Jozy Altidore and Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo both would seem open to a move.

Insigne debuted for Italy in 2012, started for the Azzurri in their Euro 2020 final win over England and also played for his country at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

TFC has also been linked with 28-year-old Torino striker Andrea Belotti, another Italian international whose club contract is expiring this summer.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns Toronto FC, reportedly is digging deep into its well-stocked wallet to get Insigne with a long-term contract that will make him the league's highest-paid player by quite a distance.

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela led the league last season at $6.3 million US.

MLSE is no stranger to big-ticket items.

Raptors star Pascal Siakam is earning $33 million this season. Maple Leaf forwards Auston Matthews ($10.47 million), Mitch Marner ($10.36 million) and John Tavares ($9.35 million) are making a combined $30.178 million this season.

At five foot four and 130 pounds, Insigne is small but packs a punch. He can play in attack across the field, but is often deployed as a left winger where he can use his speed, ball skills and powerful shot to great effect.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. Francesco Friedrich delivered a stellar performance at home with a second consecutive victory on the heels of his 21-race World Cup winning streak being halted, this time partnering with Alexander Schueller for a 1:49.78 finish. German teammates Johannes Lo

  • Gold medal favorite Erin Jackson misses Olympic qualification after stumble in Trials

    Jackson is the world's No. 1 ranked skater in her event.

  • Serie A to limit stadium attendance to 5,000 for 2 rounds

    MILAN (AP) — Serie A’s 20 clubs voted unanimously on Saturday to reduce stadium attendance to a maximum of 5,000 spectators for two rounds amid rising coronavirus cases. That’s lower than the current 50% permitted by the Italian government. The two rounds with the auto-imposed limit are scheduled for Jan. 15-17 and Jan. 21-23. A full slate of 10 games scheduled for Sunday can still have stadiums filled up to 50%, as can the Italian Super Cup scheduled for Milan’s San Siro stadium on Wednesday fe

  • Australian tennis chief praises staff for 'unbelievable job' despite Novak Djokovic visa saga

    The director of the Australian Open has defended the organisation for doing an "unbelievable job", despite the bitter row over whether Novak Djokovic can play.

  • Fred VanVleet cites confidence, praises teammates after career night vs. Jazz

    "I'm going to be honest, I always think I'm the best player in the gym. Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong," Fred VanVleet said following his absolutely ridiculous game versus Utah on Friday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet's 1st career triple-double pushes Raptors over Jazz

    Fred VanVleet had 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, OG Anunoby scored 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the short-handed Jazz 122-108 on Friday night, snapping Utah’s 10-game road winning streak. Pascal Siakam scored 17 points, Chris Boucher had 13, Scottie Barnes had 11 and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 as the Raptors extended their winning streak to five and ended a three-game losing streak against the Jazz. Eric Paschall scored a career-high 29 points, Elijah Hughes had a career-best 26 and Jared Butler scored 17 for the depleted Jazz, who were without eight regulars.

  • Ex-Oklahoma police officer gets 25 years for 2014 killing

    A federal judge has sentenced a former Oklahoma police officer to 25 years in prison for the 2014 killing of his daughter’s boyfriend

  • Odermatt masters steep finish, leads World Cup giant slalom

    ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — World Cup overall leader Marco Odermatt led the first run of a giant slalom Saturday, aiming to give Alpine ski powerhouse Switzerland its first win in 14 years in its classic home race. Odermatt was 0.31 seconds faster than Alexis Pinturault, the defending overall champion who won at Adelboden one year ago. Filip Zubcic was 0.50 back in third. Reigning world champion Mathieu Faivre was fourth with 0.52 to make up in the afternoon run as the only other skier within

  • Iranian filmmaker dies from COVID-19 despite prison furlough

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An award-winning Iranian filmmaker and poet who had been jailed on state security charges but was released on furlough after contracting COVID-19 died Saturday of the disease, Iranian media reported. Semiofficial ISNA news agency said Baktash Abtin, 47, was released nearly a month ago and died in a Tehran hospital with family by his side. Last year he won a literary award by PEN America, a free speech advocacy group. “Neglected within Iran’s Evin prison, his de

  • There are no excuses for Kirby Smart and Georgia to extend Bulldogs' title drought, even with mighty Alabama in the way

    In a season with a loaded roster, there is no second place for Georgia or Kirby Smart. It has been too long. There are too many who care too much.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada Soccer cancels January camp, training match over COVID-19 concerns

    Citing the pandemic and impact of the Omicron variant, Canada Soccer has cancelled its planned January men's camp and a training match in Florida. The 40th-ranked Canadian men had been scheduled to play No. 122 Guatemala on Jan. 22 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in the January-February FIFA international window. Canada visits No. 76 Honduras on Jan. 27, hosts the 11th-ranked Americans in Hamilton on Jan. 30 and plays at No. 70 El Salvador

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • Should the Oilers consider bringing in Mike Babcock?

    Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.