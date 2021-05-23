Italian rock band who won Eurovision denies using cocaine on live TV and singer offers to take drug test

Maneskin, a rock band from Italy, won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Getty Images

Rock band Maneskin won this year's Eurovision Song Contest for Italy.

Fans speculated that the lead singer, Damiano David, used cocaine on live TV after performing.

David denied the allegations and offered to take a drug test after arriving back in Italy.

The Italian band that won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest denied allegations that its lead singer used cocaine on live TV.

Maneskin beat 39 other countries to win the coveted Eurovision award this weekend, but their victory was marred after a viral clip caused drug speculation.

As reported by the Associated Press, rumors began on Saturday night when footage from the event showed the band drinking and celebrating the occasion. At one point, lead singer Damiano David was seen bending over a table - leading some fans to suggest he was sniffing cocaine.

Maneskin and David have adamantly denied any drug use and attempted to squash the allegation during a post-victory conference.

"We want to shut down the rumors," David told reporters, adding that he doesn't do drugs and wants people to stop spreading the allegation.

Victoria De Angelis, the band's bass player, said: "We are totally against cocaine and the use of drugs and we would have never done it, of course, so we are shocked that many people believe this."

David claimed that he bent over the table because a fellow bandmate accidentally broke a glass and the pieces were near his feet, Associated Press reported.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the international contest, released a statement regarding the incident. The alliance said Maneskin has "strongly refuted" the allegations and will take a voluntary drug test when they arrive home to Italy.

"We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night. The band has strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU," the statement read.

The EBU also confirmed that broken glass was found at the site.

"The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course," the statement continued.

The voluntary drug test will take place Monday, Associated Press reported.

Insider has reached out to the EBU and representatives for Maneskin but did not hear back in time for publication.

Maneskin won with 529 points, with France in second place, and Switzerland coming behind in third place.

The band's victory is Italy's third Eurovision win since Toto Cutugno in 1990. As a result, Italy will host next year's competition and cities will have to bid for the honor.

