Italian rider expelled after horse found bleeding

Italian rider Emiliano Portale has been eliminated from the Olympics after his horse was found to be bleeding from the mouth following the eventing dressage qualifiers.

A statement from the FEI read: “The horse, Future, ridden by athlete Emiliano Portale of Italy, was eliminated during the Eventing Dressage test after blood was found in the horse’s mouth during the post-competition check.

"Elimination under this rule does not imply there was any intention to hurt or harm the horse, but the FEI discipline rules have been put in place to ensure that horse welfare is protected at all times.”

It comes at a time when equestrian events at the Olympics are under intense scrutiny due to a number of controversies concerning animal welfare.

Brazilian rider Carlos Parro was given a warning by the FEI after animal charity Peta complained that he was creating unnecessary discomfort to his horse Safira.

The horse had a hyperflexion of his neck and sometimes in that situation oxygen can be restricted.

Before the Games, former Olympic gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin was forced to withdraw from Paris 2024 after a video emerged of her mistreating a horse.