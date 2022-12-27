An Italian restaurant is closing in Columbus. Here’s what will replace it

An Italian restaurant that’s been operating in Columbus for three years is closing that location.

Peppone’s Risorante Pizzeria is vacating the building at 2626 Manchester Expressway, and a Shark’s Fish & Chicken will replace it. The following message was posted on Peppone’s Facebook page Monday:

“The deal is sealed, it’s been great to serve you guys in Columbus these last 3 years, we want to say thank you for welcoming us and support us in this adventure.

“Shark’s fish and chicken by Mr Torress will take the place and take care of you from this location.

“Thank y‘all and please come to visit us in our Auburn location for some Authentic Italian food or to just say hi to Chef Stef!”

Peppone’s was the second location in the Chattahoochee Valley for Frattelli’s Ristorante Italiano in Auburn. Shark’s has Columbus locations on Veterans Parkway, Victory Drive and Wynnton Road.

This story will be updated with more information when available.