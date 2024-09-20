Italian media and UEFA name different MOTM for Atalanta vs Arsenal

Italian media and UEFA name different MOTM for Atalanta vs Arsenal

Atalanta midfielder Ederson was UEFA’s Man Of The Match in a 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Thursday, while Italian sports papers unanimously awarded the Gunners’ keeper David Raya.

Atalanta collected a home 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Thursday on their 2024-25 Champions League debut.

La Dea had a massive chance to win the match in the second half when Arsenal keeper Raya saved a Mateo Retegui penalty and the rebound.

The Arsenal keeper was the MOTM for Italian sports papers. Gazzetta, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport all rated the Spanish shot-stopper 7.5/10. Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi received the same rating from Corriere dello Sport.

Brazilian midfielder Ederson also received high ratings from Italian sports papers. According to Gazzetta, he was the best Atalanta player on the pitch. He was rated 7/10, the same as Carnesecchi and Marten de Roon.

Ederson was UEFA’s Man Of The Match at the Gewiss Stadium last night, receiving the award after the final whistle.