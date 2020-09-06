Italian Grand Prix: Pierre Gasly Wins his First Formula1 Race, As Hamilton Faces 10-second Stop-go Penalty

Pierre Gasly won an extraordinary Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday for his first Formula One success in his 55th race.
PIERRE GASLY WINS! 🏆#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/LLJ8MyjVgw
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2020
A second F1 podium for ALL THREE of our podium heroes!
Congratulations @PierreGASLY, @Carlossainz55 and @lance_stroll!#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ny2szPfuFI
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2020
The French driver in an Alpha Tauri benefitted from a 25-minute red flag suspension after Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari.
Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton was on his way to a comfortable win before a 10-second stop-go penalty pushed the Mercedes world champion at the back of the pack.