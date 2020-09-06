Italian Grand Prix: Pierre Gasly Wins his First Formula1 Race, As Hamilton Faces 10-second Stop-go Penalty

News18

Pierre Gasly won an extraordinary Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday for his first Formula One success in his 55th race.




The French driver in an Alpha Tauri benefitted from a 25-minute red flag suspension after Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari.

Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton was on his way to a comfortable win before a 10-second stop-go penalty pushed the Mercedes world champion at the back of the pack.