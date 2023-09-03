Italian Grand Prix, F1 live: Latest updates from Monza as race start aborted

Yuki Tsunoda did not even make it to the end of the formation lap for today's Italian Grand Prix at Monza - Getty Images/Joe Portlock

02:19 PM BST

Confirmation that it will be a 51-lap race

The race distance will now be 51 laps, reduced by two after the earlier formation laps. ℹ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 3, 2023

02:18 PM BST

Wonder how pole man Carlos Sainz will be feeling

He’ll have to go through this all again. I’m sure he’d have taken still being ahead of Verstappen at 2.17pm...

Fernando Alonso looks pretty calm...

02:15 PM BST

Formation lap to start at 2.20pm

Hooray. I imagine the race will be reduced in laps as I said earlier but we await confirmation of that.

02:11 PM BST

Leclerc was complaining that his car was not turning very well in the right-hand turns

That’s a bit of a problem on this track: the only left-hand turns are half of the three chicanes...

02:09 PM BST

This means the teams will be going back onto the grid

And the race start procedure will begin again, so this will not be starting just yet. Tsunoda’s car is now on the back of a truck.

02:07 PM BST

RACE START ABORTED: Right, they have called an end to this right now

It will be a five minute delay, when they will try and get the car on a flatbed truck and back to the pits and go again. The number of laps should be reduced by two due to the two formation laps they have done now and the one they will do when they restart again...

It's now a fully aborted start as Tsunoda's car still needs to be retrieved.



All crews head back onto the grid.#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 https://t.co/fpTWun7URv pic.twitter.com/EEGVap9Vx1 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 3, 2023

02:06 PM BST

I am not sure they will be able to simply wheel Tsunoda's car back into a safe slot behind the barriers

Which is not good news. Difficult to tell from the camera angle but Sainz is heading to the Ascari chicane, so let’s see...

Nope, the car is still very much there so this could be a red flag.

02:04 PM BST

Oh dear...

It’s already over for Yuki Tsunoda, who has pulled over to the side of the track with what he thinks is engine failure on the run down to the Parabolica. They will probably do another formation lap in this case.

It's an aborted start at Monza as Yuki Tsunoda stops on the side of the track with an engine failure ☹ pic.twitter.com/yDotSopRVw — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 3, 2023

02:01 PM BST

The formation lap is go

Most drivers on the mediums apart from Hamilton, Bottas and Magnussen.

FORMATION LAP



Our 2023 Italian Grand Prix winner is somewhere in this shot...



In 53 laps, we'll know who 🍿#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/EzVQ0ad24A — Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2023

01:56 PM BST

More from Tom Cary

“Spoke to McLaren’s Tom Stallard just now on my way off grid. Not looking beyond trying to catch Albon at the moment, podium not really feasible unless there’s carnage up ahead. Expects Mercedes to be quick with low deg and Williams quick possibly with higher deg.”

01:55 PM BST

My colleague Tom Cary is on the grid at Monza

“Everyone here expecting Max to win if he gets away cleanly. Perhaps in the old days Ferrari might have looked to sacrifice one of their two cars to win with the other?”

The flyover

Lewis Hamilton arrives

01:53 PM BST

How might the strategies play out?

Normally a one-stopper here, but two is possible.

One-stop strategies are likely to be popular at the #ItalianGP – the question is which of the three compounds to use 🤔 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/aX8ygwovMx — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) September 3, 2023

01:51 PM BST

The starting grid

Just about 10 minutes until we get going so here’s how they line up:

1. SAI 2. VER

3. LEC 4. RUS

5. PER 6. ALB

7. PIA 8. HAM

9. NOR 10. ALO

11. TSU 12. LAW

13. HUL 14. BOT

15. SAR 16. ZHO

17. GAS 18. OCO

19. MAG 20. STR

01:48 PM BST

Zac Brown of McLaren speaks to Martin Brundle

“I think we can move forward. I am really happy with the progress the team has made, not just since Austria. We knew Monza was going to be a challenge. We need to have a clean first lap... [we’ll] try and race hard.”

Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes in the Pitlane during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 02, 2023 in Monza, Italy

McLaren start seventh and eighth and I think they’ll be happy enough if they finish there. After Canada, McLaren had just 17 points to Alpine’s 44. In the time since then McLaren have scored 94 points to Alpine’s 29. They look pretty comfortable for that fifth spot in the standings. Their updates have been fantastic.

01:41 PM BST

Of course, it would be great to have someone else other than Red Bull/Verstappen win today

But he’s currently odds-on favourite for the race. Sainz is at about 5/6-1, for reference...

Just under 20 minutes to go until lights out.

01:39 PM BST

Speaking of Williams

Here are Alexander Albon’s qualifying results so far this year, including sprint races.

Bahrain: 15th

Saudi Arabia: 17th

Australia: 8th

Azerbaijan: 13th

Azerbaijan sprint: 7th

Miami: 11th

Monaco: 13th

Spain: 18th

Canada: 10th

Austria: 10th

Austria sprint: 11th

Great Britain: 8th

Hungary: 16th

Belgium: 16th

Netherlands: 4th

Italy: 6th

01:33 PM BST

A good result for Williams today is possible

And three, four, or even six points would go a long way to helping them secure seventh in the constructors’ standings and the funding that comes with it. Haas can occasionally be a potential points finisher but too often their car falls away in the race. They haven’t finished as high as seventh since 2017.

01:28 PM BST

Current constructor standings

01:22 PM BST

Some news from earlier in the race weekend: Russell and Hamilton sign until the end of 2025

Lewis Hamilton said he was confident Mercedes could match Red Bull within the next two years as he finally put pen to paper on a new two-year deal worth an estimated £100 million. The new contract, which puts Hamilton on a par salary-wise with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen, was announced in Monza on Thursday as part of a Mercedes double unveiling, with team-mate George Russell also confirmed through to the end of 2025. It puts an end to one of the more torturous sagas in the sport.

Read the full piece from Tom Cary here.

01:20 PM BST

Martin Brundle tries to interview Lando Norris as he's in the car being pushed to his grid slot

He says the balance on the car feels “generally pretty terrible” but that it is to be expected. Charles Leclerc had a bit of a moment on his lap to the grid.

01:15 PM BST

The last few races have had various rain interruptions...

But this is the scene at Monza today. Pretty damn good.

The forecast is set fair at Monza - Shutterstock/Christian Bruna

It is forecast to be about 29 degrees with a small amount of cloud cover.

01:11 PM BST

Current driver standings - Top 10

01:05 PM BST

Fernando Alonso: This selfie was the happiest moment of my career

Fernando Alonso won the 2010 Italian Grand Prix - Fernando Alonso

A victory at Monza for a Ferrari driver is something special, and Alonso recollects his 2010 victory in the Italian Grand Prix in front of the Tifosi, as well as the present and future with Tom Cary here.

12:58 PM BST

Carlos Sainz on his first pole of the season

“What a Saturday! It’s so special to get pole position here, in front of all the tifosi. I had a very good feeling from the car already on Friday and today we confirmed our pace. Q3 was always on the limit and we all took big risks in the fight for this pole. When I finally crossed the line and I heard the tifosi screaming like crazy and jumping on the grandstands I knew we had it! “The weekend is not over yet, we want more, and for that we need to stay focused and prepare well for tomorrow. It’s going to be a challenging race but we’ll give it everything to fight for the win and give the tifosi around the world something to keep cheering us on!”

Carlos Sainz scored his first pole of the year - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

12:50 PM BST

Times after qualifying

Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 1 minute, 20.294 seconds Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 1:20.307 Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:20.361 George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:20.671 Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 1:20.688 Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 1:20.760 Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 1:20.785 Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:20.820. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 1:20.979 Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 1:21.417 Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 1:21.594 Liam Lawson, New Zealand, Alphatauri, 1:21.758 Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 1:21.776 Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1:21.940 Logan Sargeant, USA, Williams, 1:21.944 Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1:22.390 Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, 1:22.545 Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 1:22.548 Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 1:22.592 Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 1:22.860

12:05 PM BST

A Ferrari win at Monza?

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. In a season dominated by Max Verstappen, it is nice to have some competition at the front, even if it is just for qualifying. Carlos Sainz took a fantastic pole position for Ferrari yesterday, just 0.013sec ahead of Verstappen, with Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari less than a tenth of a second behind his team-mate. It went down to the wire and Sainz pulled a lap out of the bag.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes in a decent showing, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton by four places and a couple of tenths of a second. Sergio Perez was again half a second adrift of Verstappen but Alexander Albon produced his second top-six qualifying result in succession – and his seventh Q3 showing this season – for Williams. What can he do from there? The Williams is pretty good in a straight line and may be hard to overtake so I would not rule out him finishing at least where he started.

Alexander Albon starts in sixth for today's Italian Grand Prix - Reuters/Jennifer Lorenzini

Were there any shocks? Well, Alpine had a shocker themselves, with both cars eliminated in Q3. Is that a surprise? They are such a mercurial team that it cannot be. One week they are up there leading the midfield, but other times they are in this mire. Lance Stroll qualified 20th and last but, given his qualifying record over the years that cannot be an enormous surprise.

What chances do we have of a competitive race today? Well, the Red Bull has not always been the fastest car over one lap this season, with Mercedes taking a pole and Ferrari now taking three. It has, however, always been (and comfortably so) the fastest car over a race distance on Sunday.

Of course, with Sainz starting on pole, there is a fair chance that he may be able to stay in front and win from there but it really needs, you think, him to stay there. Leclerc cannot be ruled out of the equation either. Still, I wouldn’t hold out much hope of Ferrari producing a superior strategy and execution to Red Bull. But were it to happen, it would be quite the sight. A Ferrari win at Monza.

The race gets going at 2pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from the Italian Grand Prix. We’ve had some good ones in the past, let’s hope for another.