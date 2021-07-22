Italian Grand Prix to host second F1 sprint race after Silverstone debut

(REUTERS)

After the successful trial of a sprint race at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last weekend, Formula One will feature the experiment for a second time at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

Monza, home to the Italian GP since 1922, is one of the fastest circuits in motorsport.

With high speed corners and long straights, it is the ideal track for a sprint race shootout.

The 100km sprint held is a new method to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race. Held on a Saturday, it has taken the place of the traditional three-stage qualifying session which will instead be held on a Friday.

The aim is to give fans competitive action on all three days, with more excitement.

A lap of Monza is 5.793km so the sprint is expected to be 18 laps.

Not everyone is sold on the idea of a sprint race. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen described the concept as “weird” even though he was handed pole position as a result.

“I think still pole position should be deserved over one fast lap. That for me is a proper pole position.”

Formula One managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn accepted that it was “maybe something we need to think about.”

“It’s things like that that we will talk about and discuss with the FIA and the teams, but I think we can’t be held back by history,” Brawn said.

“I mean, we need to respect history but we must never be held back by history.”

Read More

Formula 1: Miami to hold first Grand Prix in 2022 as start of 10-year deal

Formula 1: What’s new in 2021 - budget cuts, less downforce and tiered aerodynamic testing

Formula 1 to introduce sprint qualifying format at three Grands Prix in 2021