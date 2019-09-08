Italian GP grid set after penalties, pitlane start for Raikkonen
The Italian Grand Prix grid has been finalised after multiple engine penalties and Max Verstappen's failure to set a time in qualifying, while Kimi Raikkonen will start from the pitlane.
Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo team has opted to fit a new Spec 3 Ferrari engine ahead of the Monza race.
He crashed in the early stages of Q3 on Saturday, badly damaging the rear of his car and forcing the team to fit a new gearbox.
Raikkonen has not been using the latest Ferrari power unit but Alfa has decided his grid drop with the gearbox change is a good opportunity to introduce the new spec now.
As this is a change of engine specification, he will have to start from the pitlane.
Racing Point's Sergio Perez will also be starting the race with a fresh engine, but this is the same Phase 2 Mercedes spec he has used so far.
It means he will drop to the back row of the grid, ahead of Red Bull driver Verstappen.
Verstappen failed to officially qualify after suffering a loss of power in Q1, but is allowed to start the race from the final spot.
He was due to start at the back anyway after committing to taking Honda's new Spec 4 engine.
Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly also starts at the tail end of the field as a consequence of introducing Honda's upgrade.
He will line up 17th, with McLaren driver Lando Norris starting from 16th as he has exceeded his own engine limits by switching to the latest-spec Renault unit here.
Starting grid
Pos
Driver
Car
1
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
2
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
3
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
4
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
5
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
6
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault
7
Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren/Renault
8
Alexander Albon
Red Bull/Honda
9
Lance Stroll
Racing Point/Mercedes
10
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
11
Kevin Magnussen
Haas/Ferrari
12
Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso/Honda
13
Romain Grosjean
Haas/Ferrari
14
George Russell
Williams/Mercedes
15
Robert Kubica
Williams/Mercedes
16
Lando Norris
McLaren/Renault
17
Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso/Honda
18
Sergio Perez
Racing Point/Mercedes
19
Max Verstappen
Red Bull/Honda
20
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
