Italian GP grid set after penalties, pitlane start for Raikkonen

Scott Mitchell, Jonathan Noble
Autosport
The Italian Grand Prix grid has been finalised after multiple engine penalties and Max Verstappen's failure to set a time in qualifying, while Kimi Raikkonen will start from the pitlane.

Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo team has opted to fit a new Spec 3 Ferrari engine ahead of the Monza race.

He crashed in the early stages of Q3 on Saturday, badly damaging the rear of his car and forcing the team to fit a new gearbox.

Raikkonen has not been using the latest Ferrari power unit but Alfa has decided his grid drop with the gearbox change is a good opportunity to introduce the new spec now.

As this is a change of engine specification, he will have to start from the pitlane.

Racing Point's Sergio Perez will also be starting the race with a fresh engine, but this is the same Phase 2 Mercedes spec he has used so far.

It means he will drop to the back row of the grid, ahead of Red Bull driver Verstappen.

Verstappen failed to officially qualify after suffering a loss of power in Q1, but is allowed to start the race from the final spot.

He was due to start at the back anyway after committing to taking Honda's new Spec 4 engine.

Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly also starts at the tail end of the field as a consequence of introducing Honda's upgrade.

He will line up 17th, with McLaren driver Lando Norris starting from 16th as he has exceeded his own engine limits by switching to the latest-spec Renault unit here.

Starting grid

Pos

Driver

Car

1

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

2

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

3

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

4

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

5

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

6

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

7

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren/Renault

8

Alexander Albon

Red Bull/Honda

9

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

10

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

11

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

12

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso/Honda

13

Romain Grosjean

Haas/Ferrari

14

George Russell

Williams/Mercedes

15

Robert Kubica

Williams/Mercedes

16

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

17

Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso/Honda

18

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

19

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Honda

20

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

