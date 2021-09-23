Italian Fashion Chambers Partners With U.N. Ethical Fashion Initiative for Sustainability Awards

NEW GREEN TEAM: The Italian fashion chamber has switched partners for its awards focused on sustainability.

While from 2017 until recently it collaborated with Eco Age on the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, given once a year during an event in Milan, its president Carlo Capasa revealed during a dinner on Wednesday night that the association has kicked off a partnership with the United Nations Ethical Fashion Initiative.

Together they will host the first edition of the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards on Sept. 25 with an event held at Milan’s La Scala theater during the local fashion week.

“Today, more than ever, Camera della Moda feels the responsibility to play its role in an institutional way and there is no higher institution than the United Nations to implement and promote sustainability in its broadest sense,” said Capasa, who kicked off his speech by remembering former fashion journalist Richard Buckley, who passed away last Sunday. “It is the visions of the future, not those of the present, that must guide us in a process of awareness and transformation that promises to be exciting, in which, with its complexity and the values it represents, fashion can be an active sector in which it challenges the world that surrounds us and by that it plays an important role. Not only with regard to sustainability in its broadest sense, but also considering inclusion and diversity, in a wide-ranging and varied awareness that helps us overcome all kinds of discrimination.”

As Capasa highlighted, the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards will be instrumental in verifying on an annual basis the state of the industry in terms of sustainability, but also of inclusivity and diversity.

Capasa revealed the roadmap that will lead to September’s event. In particular, this December the Italian fashion chamber and the United Nations Ethical Fashion Initiative will reveal the jury that will select the recipients of the awards, and the same month CNMI will stage the second edition of an event dedicated to the theme of diversity. Then, in February, during Milan Fashion Week, the cohosts of the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards, as well as the theme of the award ceremony, will be revealed, while during the Venice International Film Festival and Art Biennale, at the begging of September, a sustainable charity gala will be held.

