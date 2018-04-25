Italian fans arrested in Liverpool on suspicion of attempted murder before Champions League match

A chaotic scene enveloped Liverpool’s Anfield stadium before a Champions League match. (Getty Images)

A dark scene descended upon a Liverpool bar Tuesday before the Reds’ Champions League semifinal match against Roma, leaving one man in critical condition and two Italian fans arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to multiple reports, a large group of visiting Roma fans attacked Liverpool supporters outside the Albert pub near Anfield, Liverpool’s stadium. Police reported that one 53-year-old fan was knocked to the ground, with witnesses saying he had been hit by a belt. The man is reportedly in critical condition and his next of kin have been informed of the situation.

Roma fans have just attacked Liverpool supporters with belts, outside the Albert. About 20. One guy down getting treatment — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) April 24, 2018





Two fans, reportedly from Rome and aged 25 and 26 years old, have been arrested in connection with the attack. Reports indicate that a group of 80 Roma fans used a side road to reach an area full of Liverpool fans, with one supporter captured on video by BBC Sport holding a hammer.

“The place where this incident occurred is right by the ground and was heaving with fans making their way to the game,” detective inspector Paul Speight said in the statement. “I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or mobile phone footage of the incident to contact us urgently, as information they have could be vital to our investigation.”

Police and ambulance in attendance at the Albert pub next to Anfield. Reports of clashes between Liverpool and Roma fans before kick-off. pic.twitter.com/E1QZHDtzGy — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 24, 2018

Liverpool released a statement in response to the incidents:

Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled after a Liverpool supporter was left in a critical condition having been attacked prior to the Champions League fixture against AS Roma. Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time. We will be offering them our full support. The club has been liaising with the emergency services since the incident occurred and will continue to do so. Liverpool FC directs supporters and those in attendance at the game to Merseyside Police’s appeal for information. Click here to view it.

Liverpool won the game – the first of a two-leg series – 5-2.

