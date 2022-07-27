The Italian family and American education that turned Alessia Russo into an England star

Luke Edwards
·5 min read
The Italian family and American education that turned Alessia Russo into an England star - REUTERS/Carl Recine
The Italian family and American education that turned Alessia Russo into an England star - REUTERS/Carl Recine

The clue is in the name. Alessia Russo, England’s new superstar and scorer of stunning goals is a product of an Italian immigrant family whose sporting prowess spans generations.

Russo has not scored just one sensational goal en route to the final of the European Championships, she has delivered two, a remarkable feat for a striker who has been used entirely as a second-half substitute.

There was a brace against Northern Ireland, the second a magnificent spin and turn, with the ball at her feet — a la Dennis Bergkamp in his Arsenal pomp — but it was the backheel nutmeg that gave England their third goal in the 4-0 rout of Sweden that has catapulted the Manchester United forward into the public eye.

For a substitute to score four goals in a tournament is almost unheard of and it has elevated Russo to adulation she could not have dreamed of before the tournament began.

But she has not always had it her own way. Becoming a household name must have felt some way off for Russo when, five years ago as a teenager, she made the decision that transformed her life.

The American years

Released by Chelsea after just one first-team appearance, despite being captain of their development side, a move to Brighton followed, but the drop down to the second tier of women's football sowed a seed of doubt in the 17-year-old. Was football for her? Was it worth risking failure to try and make it a career?

A final roll of the dice followed, with Russo accepting a scholarship from North Carolina University, where England manager Sarina Wiegman and her international teammate Lucy Bronze also played and studied.

Russo’s thinking was simple. With the memory of that Chelsea release haunting her, she wanted to continue with her football career while earning a degree as a safety net.

“I loved it out there,” Russo told Telegraph Sport shortly after returning to the UK two years ago to sign for Manchester United, the club she had supported as a girl. “It really helped me a lot coming back to England.

“The American game is very physical and fast. They focus on the athleticism of the players. So, I think it was great to see that side of it and work on that side [of my game].

“The experiences I had in America were unbelievable,” she explained. “And I came back with a degree so I would never go back on that.”

Given that speed and power have emerged as two of Russo’s strengths, her time in the college system in the USA was clearly worthwhile. The USA national team's success is built on bullying the opposition physically. Russo has brought that to England's attack.

Alessia Russo, Manchester UNited
The Italian connection

If America was Russo’s finishing school then it is Italy that England have to thank for her ancestral football heritage. Her grandfather had emigrated to London from Sicily in the 1950s and played non league for the Met Police. So too did Alessia's father, Mario, who has the distinction of being the Met Police’s record goalscorer. Her two brothers, Giorgio - a former semi pro footballer for Ramsgate  - and Luca, who is now her agent, were football daft.

The sport dominated and the family garden was regularly ruined by their kickabouts. Alessia, being the youngest, was made to play in a goal far more than she would have liked, but it was that time with her siblings that first honed the skills that England have unleashed on Europe this summer.

Russo, whose athleticism, speed, aerial ability and power give her all the attributes you would associate with a classic English centre forward began her career at Charlton Athletic’s Academy, spotted by scouts playing for her local team in Maidstone, Kent.

At the start of secondary school she was the star player in both the boys and girls teams and was so good she was playing for the Under-15s when still in year seven. That came to an end when the organisers of a local tournament were told how young she was and disqualified the school for breaking the age restrictions.

“I can laugh at it now,” said her former PE teacher Luke Anderson. “She would win games for us single-handedly. She had such an influence in every game we played.”

Rise through the professional ranks

Russo's first international appearance for England came when she was just 15 and she played in every age group side until breaking into the senior side at the SheBelieves Cup in 2020, under former manager Phil Neville.

Having scored 28 goals in 57 appearances for North Carolina, Russo could have gone into the college draft and played professionally in the States. The Covid pandemic changed things and with the club game in America plunged into turmoil, she returned to England to sign for Manchester United and manager, Casey Stoney.

The former England captain was a heroine of Russo and she had even been a mascot at a Charlton Athletic game when Stoney wore the armband.

“We used to ball-girl for Charlton women’s team,” explained Russo. “And one game we were the mascots, I walked out holding hands with Casey but she was very much in the zone trying to ramp up the team.”

Stoney, who is now managing San Diego Wave in America, shared the picture of them together on her Twitter feed after Russo’s exquisite no-look backheel helped sent England into their first major final for 16 years.

Russo is a baller now, not just a ball girl, and England’s opponents at Wembley on Sunday night will be dreading the sight of her coming off the bench to replace White. It is going to happen at some point and England’s most super of subs will be ready to hurt them.

