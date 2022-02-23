Italian city fundraises to pay retirees' rising energy bills

  Luigi Boni, a 95-year-old Florentine retiree, shows the latest water bill in his house during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    Boni said that he can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas and electricity bills this winter. Boni was included in a relief program 'Adopt a bill' that collects and redistributes donations from wealthier fellow citizens to help pay the utility bills of those elderly people in need.
  An elderly man looks at the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need.
  An elderly woman eats a sandwich in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    An elderly woman eats a sandwich in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
  • An elderly woman eats a sandwich in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
    An elderly woman eats a sandwich in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
  Luigi Boni, a 95-year-old Florentine retiree, shows a newspaper article about the 'Adopt-a-bill' initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay for the utility bills of those elderly people in need, during an interview with The Associated Press in his house in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    Boni said that he can't cope with the more than 50% hike in gas and electricity bills this winter. Boni was included in the Montedomini Foundation's relief program that collects and redistributes donations.
  Montedomini Foundation president, Luigi Paccosi, left, and 95-year-old retiree Luigi Boni speak during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    Explaining details of the 'Adopt-a-bill initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay for the utility bills of those elderly people in need, Paccosi said that the more than 50% hike in gas and electricity bills in Italy this winter will have a disastrous impact on many elderly people already living below the poverty line. The Montedomini Foundation is collecting and redistributing the donations according to needs as in the case of Boni.
  An elderly woman buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    An elderly woman buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
  • An elderly woman buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
    An elderly woman buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
  Two elderly women buy food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    Two elderly women buy food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
  An elderly couple buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    An elderly couple buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need.(AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
  Florence's welfare councilor, Sara Funaro speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    Explaining details of the 'Adopt-a-bill initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay the utility bills of those elderly people in need, Funaro said the council had 4,000 to 6,000 older people on its social services records, although she estimated the number of those in economic strife could now be higher.
  Florence's Mayor Dario Nardella speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    Explaining details of the 'Adopt-a-bill' initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay for the utility bills of those elderly people in need, Nardella said that the initiative has been successful already in the first few days.
  An elderly woman uses a walking frame to ambulate in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
    An elderly woman uses a walking frame to ambulate in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Luigi Boni, a 95-year-old Florentine retiree, shows the latest water bill in his house during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Boni said that he can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas and electricity bills this winter. Boni was included in a relief program 'Adopt a bill' that collects and redistributes donations from wealthier fellow citizens to help pay the utility bills of those elderly people in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
An elderly man looks at the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
An elderly woman eats a sandwich in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
An elderly woman eats a sandwich in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Luigi Boni, a 95-year-old Florentine retiree, shows a newspaper article about the 'Adopt-a-bill' initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay for the utility bills of those elderly people in need, during an interview with The Associated Press in his house in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Boni said that he can't cope with the more than 50% hike in gas and electricity bills this winter. Boni was included in the Montedomini Foundation's relief program that collects and redistributes donations. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Montedomini Foundation president, Luigi Paccosi, left, and 95-year-old retiree Luigi Boni speak during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Explaining details of the 'Adopt-a-bill initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay for the utility bills of those elderly people in need, Paccosi said that the more than 50% hike in gas and electricity bills in Italy this winter will have a disastrous impact on many elderly people already living below the poverty line. The Montedomini Foundation is collecting and redistributing the donations according to needs as in the case of Boni. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
An elderly woman buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
An elderly woman buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Two elderly women buy food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
An elderly couple buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need.(AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Florence's welfare councilor, Sara Funaro speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Explaining details of the 'Adopt-a-bill initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay the utility bills of those elderly people in need, Funaro said the council had 4,000 to 6,000 older people on its social services records, although she estimated the number of those in economic strife could now be higher. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Florence's Mayor Dario Nardella speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Explaining details of the 'Adopt-a-bill' initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay for the utility bills of those elderly people in need, Nardella said that the initiative has been successful already in the first few days. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
An elderly woman uses a walking frame to ambulate in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
MARIA GRAZIA MURRU
·4 min read

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Florence is famed for its contributions to Italian art, architecture and cuisine. But these days, local leaders in the city regarded as the birthplace of the Renaissance are concerned with more mundane matters: paying the bills.

Amid soaring energy costs across Europe, officials at Palazzo Vecchio — the building that serves as Florence’s city hall as well as a museum —-have teamed up with a local nonprofit to help fixed-income retirees keep their power on through an “Adopt-a-Bill” fundraising campaign.

“Florence is a city where you live well, and for this reason, too, people live very long,” Mayor Dario Nardella said.

A significant number of Florence’s retirees, however, live on less than 9,000 euros ($10,205) a year and can't afford to make ends meet with an expected 55% increase in home electricity costs and a 42% hike in residential gas bills, he said.

Widower Luigi Boni, 96, confirms that. He says that by the end of February, he will have emptied his bank account and spent his monthly pension check of under 600 euros ($680) before covering utilities.

“Either I eat or I pay the rent,” Boni said as he sat on his sofa with a daily newspaper in his hands.

To assist him and others among Florence’s estimated 30,000 residents over age 65 and living alone, the city administration launched the fundraising campaign with the nonprofit Montedomini Foundation, which runs projects aimed at helping the city’s retirees.

The campaign raised 33,000 euros (more than $37,000) in its first few days. Private citizens, including Florentines living abroad, made more than 200 donations, according to the city’s welfare counselor, Sara Funaro.

“Our goal is to raise funds to make sure that every elderly person who asks us for help can receive help to cover the increase in bills due to (energy costs) increasing,” Funaro said.

Spiking energy prices are raising utility bills — and driving a record rise in inflation — from Poland to the United Kingdom. In response, governments across Europe are rushing to pass aid for residents and businesses as utility companies pass on costs to consumers.

In Turkey, where the economic pressure is extreme and has fueled protests, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir are among opposition-led municipalities with similar “Adopt-a-Bill” initiatives. Istanbul’s municipal website says nearly 49 million Turkish lira (about $3.6 million) was donated since 2020, covering 320,000 utility bills.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi's government has passed measures valued at more than 8 billion euros ($9 billion) to help blunt the impact of soaring energy prices for businesses and individuals.

The government’s most recent decree, issued Friday, also had a forward-looking component: it looked to accelerate Italy’s transition to more renewable energy sources, particularly solar power, to make the country less dependent on imported supplies.

Italy currently imports 90% of its gas, much of it from Russia, and Draghi has insisted that any European Union sanctions to punish Russia for recognizing two separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine must exempt the energy sector.

The Italian mayors’ association has said the government’s response has so far been insufficient to help cities cope with hundreds of millions of euros in additional energy costs, making them choose between balancing budgets or cutting services.

Florence, Rome and other cities kept their municipal monuments and local government buildings dark on Feb. 10 to draw attention to the situation.

Florence's Adopt-a-Bill campaign enjoys popular support. As well as being a top tourist destination, the capital of Italy's Tuscany region has a long record of successfully providing social services to poor and vulnerable residents.

“It’s a great initiative because you can help people who can’t make it to pay a bill that in a shameless way has reached unsustainable costs,” said Luca Menoni, the owner of a butcher’s shop in Florence’s Sant’Ambrogio indoor food market.

“I myself am paying a (electricity) bill double what I used to,” Menoni said.

Boni may be getting some help with his energy bills to get him through the winter and stave off an expected move into a nursing home. But he still has a tight budget that doesn’t allow many luxuries.

“Steaks? Meat? Let’s not even talk about it. I eat (cheap) packaged food,” he said. After his wife died, he said, “I became an expert in economic cooking.”

___

Nicole Winfield in Rome, and Zeynep Bilginsoy, in Istanbul, contributed to this report.

