Itaewon crowd crush: Horror as nearly 150 die in Seoul district

Hosu Lee and Merlyn Thomas - BBC News, Seoul and London
·3 min read

At least 149 people have died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea's capital, Seoul, officials say.

At least 76 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid.

Reports describe a desperate scene of people caught up in the crush piling on top of each other.

The cause of the disaster is still being investigated.

Live updates

After holding an emergency meeting, South Korea's President, Yoon Suk-yeol, ordered a task force to be set up to help treat the injured.

He also launched an investigation into the cause of the crush.

Several world leaders have expressed their condolences. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron said their thoughts were with the people of South Korea.

The EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said he was deeply saddened and the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, pledged American support.

While Halloween is not a big celebration in South Korea overall, Itaewon, a district with an international cultural feel, would have been a peak party location for the festival on Saturday.

Many young people were there, some of them dressed in Halloween costumes, out to party and go clubbing.

Instead, the area descended into chaos and people were left distraught and grieving as victims lay under blue sheets and emergency services did their work.

Videos from Itaewon show body bags placed on the streets, emergency workers performing CPR, and rescuers trying to pull out people trapped beneath others.

Jeon Ga-eul, 30, was having a drink at a bar at the moment the crush began.

"My friend said: something terrible is happening outside," she told AFP news agency. "I said: what are you talking about? And then I went outside to see and there were people doing CPR in the street."

Most of the dead were in their teens or 20s, said Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department. Of the injured, 19 were seriously hurt and 57 lightly.

Two foreign nationals are among the dead and 15 foreigners were injured, he added.

The high number of casualties was a result of "many being trampled", the fire chief said.

BBC map
BBC map

One video appears to show hundreds of people packed tightly together in a narrow, sloping road in the district. In another, emergency responders try to pull out people from what appears to be a pile of bodies. Cries of distress can be heard.

Bodies were being sent to nearby gyms and hospitals to be identified by family members.

All available emergency responders in Seoul have been mobilised, according to the National Fire agency.

A doctor who administered first aid at the scene said that when he had first started performing CPR there were two victims but "the number exploded soon after, outnumbering the first responders".

Some 100,000 revellers are said to have been in the area on Saturday evening.

Social media messages posted earlier in the evening showed some people remarking that the Itaewon area was so crowded that it felt unsafe.

One witness, Park Jung-Hoon, told Reuters news agency that big crowds were normal for Christmas and fireworks celebration but "this was several ten-folds bigger than any of that".

A local journalist said that an emergency broadcast had been sent to every mobile phone in the Yongsan District urging citizens to return home as soon as possible due to "an emergency accident near Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon".

Latest Stories

  • South Korea Halloween crush kills 120, injures 100 - officials

    Videos show body bags and people being treated on the streets, surrounded by large crowds.

  • Photos: Halloween stampede in Seoul kills at least 146, injures 150 more

    A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.

  • Seoul Halloween stampede updates: At least 146 dead in crowd surge, officials say

    At least 146 people are dead and 150 are injured after being crushed in a crowd during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials in South Korea said, as the death toll in the tragedy continues to rise. The victims are largely in their 20s, according to the National Fire Agency. More deaths were feared in the stampede, officials said during a prior update when the casualties stood at 120 dead and 100 injured.

  • TFSA: Invest $25,000 and Get $165,000 + $90/Month in Passive Income

    Turn a $25,000 TFSA into $165,000 and earn monthly passive income by owning top dividend stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure. The post TFSA: Invest $25,000 and Get $165,000 + $90/Month in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • What to Know About Trump’s Twitter Ban, Now That Elon Musk Owns the Platform

    Trump reiterated his support for TRUTH Social on Friday, but here's what we know about the chances of Trump making his way back to Twitter.

  • TFSA: Invest $100,000 and Get $1 Million + $642/Month in Passive Income

    Here’s how you can multiply your TFSA cash by investing in quality dividend stocks and earn monthly passive income. The post TFSA: Invest $100,000 and Get $1 Million + $642/Month in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 45 Quick Halloween Makeup Ideas to Pull Off Your Scariest Look Yet

    Try these easy Halloween makeup tutorials, including scary, sweet and pretty ideas, If you need a Halloween costume but don't want to spend a lot of money.

  • Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight?: What We Know About the Next Episode

    Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!

  • Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot After CMA Awards Gives Entertainer Of The Year Nod

    Carrie Underwood announced she will perform at the 2022 CMA Awards on November 9. Country music fans reacted to it with hopes she wins the Entertainer of the Year award.

  • Residents told to lock doors and call 999 in official letter after 'immigrant' enters home

    The message from the council came after an asylum seeker walked into someones home and asked for transport to London or Manchester.

  • Why 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween can be 'a nightmare'; what hosts are wearing this year

    “It's like how many costumes can we torture ourselves with this year?" "Live" host Kelly Ripa says of Monday's Halloween show with Ryan Seacrest.

  • Montreal police open murder investigation after woman, 81, found dead in seniors home

    Montreal police say they've opened a homicide investigation into the death last week of an 81-year-old-woman at a seniors residence. Police spokesman Const. Julien Lévesque says paramedics notified police on Oct. 22 after responding to a call for medical assistance at the home in the city's east end and finding the woman dead. The file was initially transferred to the coroner's office to determine the cause of death. Lévesque says the coroner's office returned the file to police on Thursday afte

  • Sask. Rivers board puts out tender request for new buses

    The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division is putting a request for tenders on buses. At their regular meeting on Monday, the board passed a motion to purchase four new buses, and negotiate the purchase of a fifth used bus. Chief Financial Officer Jerrold Pidborochynski presented the results of a request for proposal for the purchase of buses as part of the Board's regular maintenance plan for the fleet. “We have to renew some of the buses on our fleet every year,” education director Robert Bratvol

  • Canada Soccer addresses issue of workers’ rights, Inclusivity in World Cup host Qatar

    Canada Soccer added its voice Friday to the push for greater workers' rights and inclusivity in Qatar as the country prepares to host next month's FIFA World Cup. The gas-rich emirate has come under fire during the past decade for its treatment of migrant workers, mostly from South Asia, who were needed to build billions worth of stadiums, transportation and hotels ahead of the 32-country men's soccer showcase. "Canada Soccer supports the ongoing pursuit of further progress regarding workers' ri

  • Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts

    PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's Republican attorney general has issued an opinion saying county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election, a move that gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The efforts to hand-count ballots are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines or voter fraud led to former President Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The new att

  • South Korea stampede: What we know so far about the crowd crush that left dozens dead

    Dozens of mostly young people have been left dead in a crowd crush at Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital city of Seoul - with more than 1,700 emergency workers deployed to the scene. Officials say the stampede took place after a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during festivities. Here, Sky News looks at how and what possibly caused the tragedy - which is being touted as one of South Korea's biggest-ever disasters.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.