Itaewon crowd crush: Senior officials spared blame in report

A report into last October's deadly crowd crush in Seoul has blamed weak planning and a poor emergency response for the disaster.

Six people, including the former police chief of the local Yongsan district and the district's mayor, have been arrested on negligence charges.

The police have also referred 17 others for prosecution, including Seoul's chief of police.

However senior government officials were not named in the report.

Son Je-hwan, director of a special police division formed to investigate the tragedy, said it was "difficult" to say that city officials, the national police and the interior ministry, which oversees South Korea's police, had violated their duties.

But one bereaved father told the BBC the report was "cutting off the off the lizard's tail to spare the head".

The deadly crush on October 29 killed 159 mostly young people who were out partying in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in the centre of the capital with narrow streets and alleys lined with bars and restaurants.

Some accounts say more than 100,000 were in the area that evening.

Bereaved families of victims and the South Korean public had wanted higher-level officials to be held accountable. In December, South Korea's parliament passed a motion calling for the dismissal of interior minister Lee Sang-min.

But Mr Son said local government, police, fire department and metro officials were among those who had a "legal responsibility to prevent and respond to disasters".

No preventive measures were taken in advance, and appropriate measures were not taken after emergency calls for help were received, the inspector said.

Incorrect assessments of the situation led to a delay in relaying information and lack of cooperation among organisations, he added.

"These multiple overlapping failures lead to vast number of human casualties," he said.

The special investigation unit investigated 548 people and analysed 180 videos from CCTV footage, social media and press materials.

The first call to the police came at 18:34 local time - hours before the deadly crush took place - and there were at least 10 more emergency calls from the area over the next three-and-a-half hours.

Records show that the police only mobilised officers for four of of these 11 calls alerting them to dangerous levels of overcrowding.