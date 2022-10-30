Itaewon crowd crush: 'I could not catch their pulse or breath'

Laurence Peter - BBC News
·2 min read

Witnesses have described scenes of utter chaos when the narrow streets of Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district became choked with people, in crowds which suffocated them.

Raphael Rashid, a freelance journalist, told the BBC there were "tens of thousands of people - the most I've ever seen. So many people - to the point we were being crushed on the pavement".

Thousands of teenagers and adults in their 20s had descended on Itaewon in Halloween costumes, thrilled that they could finally party after two years of Covid restrictions in South Korea.

But video clips of the disaster showed real-life horror unfolding, with one witness likening the disaster to a war movie. More than 150 died, more than 80 were injured.

The clips showed crowds jammed so tight that they could barely move; a few managing to climb out to safety; desperate bystanders helping paramedics to give CPR to victims; a long line of victims in bodybags on the pavement.

A steeply sloping alleyway became a death trap - apparently the crowd surged forward and people at the front fell over and were trampled by those behind.

Some video clips on Twitter show rescuers desperately tugging at people to extract them from a crowd jammed tight.

"A short person like me could not even breathe," said a female eyewitness quoted by AFP news agency. She said she had survived as she was at the edge of the alleyway, while "people in the middle suffered the most".

Raphael Rashid said "no one really understood what was going on" and some police were "standing on top of their police cars desperately trying to tell people to leave the area as soon as possible".

A medic at the scene, Dr Lee Beom-suk, told local broadcaster YTN he had tried to revive a few victims with CPR, but "the number exploded soon after, outnumbering first responders at the scene". "Many bystanders came to help us with CPR."

He said "so many victims' faces were pale". "I could not catch their pulse or breath and many of them had a bloody nose."

Park Jung-hoon, 21, told Reuters the situation had been "completely out of control".

And Moon Ju-young, also 21, said "there were way too many people and it was too crowded".

"I know the policemen and rescue workers are working hard, but I would say there was a lack of preparation."

An Itaewon resident, 53-year-old Lee Su-mi, told Reuters that "those young people who were called 'Covid generation' could finally celebrate Halloween as their first festival.

"Then no one was able to foresee the festival turned into a disaster."

Latest Stories

  • At least 151 killed in stampede during Halloween festivities in South Korea

    At least 151 people were killed and another 150 injured during a stampede when Halloween partygoers crammed into a narrow alleyway in Seoul, South Korean officials said.

  • Death Toll Tops 150 in Korean Halloween Nightmare

    JUNG YEON-JEHalloween parties in South Korea turned into scenes of true terror on Saturday, as stampedes left more than 150 dead, according to the latest reports out of Seoul .The nightmare occurred in the capital’s chic Itaewon neighborhood, where as many as 100,000 people reportedly came to party for the first Halloween since the easing of pandemic safety precautions. Authorities initially reported the incident resulted only in “cardiac arrests”—but at a press conference the head of the local

  • S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

    Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered in Itaewon for festivities on Saturday night. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

  • South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period after Halloween crush kills 151

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after a Halloween crush killed some 151 people in a packed nightlife area in Seoul. Yoon expressed condolences to the victims, mostly teenagers and people in their 20s, and his wishes for a speedy recovery to the many injured. "A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night."

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Kucherov scores late in the third, Lightning beat Sharks 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday. Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves. Hedman opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game, and Karlsson tied it 50 seconds later on a

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Atletico Ottawa's Bassett wins CPL POY and Players' Player of the Year Award

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett won both the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year and the inaugural Players' Player of the Year awards on Friday. Bassett guided Ottawa from worst to first after departing from Pacific FC in the off-season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Northern Ireland led his team with eight goals and was named to the CPL team of the week a league-high 11 times. Atletico Ottawa's head coach Carlos Gonzalez claimed the Coach of the Year Award leading hi