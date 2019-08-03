It sure seems like the Utah Jazz are bringing back their 'Purple Mountains' look

Here’s something truly majestic: The Utah Jazz appear to be bringing back their famed “Purple Mountains” look to both their court and jerseys.

Some good old-fashioned snooping from the Jazz Nation Facebook account revealed what many in Salt Lake City have longed for: a throwback look honoring the 1990s and the heydays of John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Basketball fans will no longer have to travel to different summer music festivals to catch a glimpse of the old school jerseys, either. The team is apparently pairing the court with their threads and getting ready to revive one of the best-looking logos in league history.

Per source, the Jazz are likely bringing back Mountain throwback uniforms in 2019-20. A second court would accompany said jerseys. — Riley Gisseman (@rgiss11) August 3, 2019

The Jazz are by no means the first NBA team to dig into their closet for some ‘90s throwbacks. The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing back the look from their days in Vancouver. The Toronto Raptors have been known to break out the cartoon dinosaur look as well. The Charlotte Hornets aren’t strangers to showing up in their ‘90s look, either.

But a jersey and court won’t be all that Jazz fans have to look forward to when the team throws it back.

A “Mailman” colorway of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s signature shoe was leaked in late July and pairs perfectly with Utah’s throwback look.

The Jazz reached back-to-back NBA Finals in 1997-98 when this logo was originally used. That came during a stretch of 20 straight seasons with a playoff appearance — the fourth-longest streak in NBA history.

All of which is to say there are plenty of good memories associated with this look. With stars like Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr. ready to make a playoff run in Utah, it can’t hurt to try and bring back some good karma from a past era. Especially in a conference boasting the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — to say nothing of the Golden State Warriors.

The Jazz may not be the best team in their conference, but they’ll certainly make a case for the best-looking team. That has to count for something.

