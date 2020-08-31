'It's been a lifesaver': Amazon's bestselling percussion massage device is on sale for only $49

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

If there’s anything that social distancing and being a new homebody has taught me, it’s the importance of prioritizing self-care. While working from home I’m hopping from my bed to one uncomfortable chair to the next. After hours at the computer, one of the go-to ways I practice self care is by tending to the knots in my shoulders and the aches in my lower back.

In the same boat? An at-home solution to relieving your back and shoulder pain by using a percussion massage device — especially when you don’t have access to a professional massage therapist. Before you spend hundreds on a Theragun, we thought we’d offer you a helping hand by introducing you to a product that Amazon shoppers are loving, on sale for only $49.

The Naipo Handheld Percussion Massager is an Amazon favourite backed by more than 1,300 reviews.

What is it?

This handheld massager by Naipo is equipped with three different massage nodes (round, intensive and pinpoint) that provide various deep tissue massage experiences. The percussion massager helps to eliminate pain and tension in the back, foot, leg, neck, shoulders and calf while also providing stress and anxiety relief with its optional advance heating function.

The percussion frequency of the Naipo Handheld Percussion Massager reaches approximately 3800 times per minute with its built-in motor.

Naipo Handheld Percussion Massager with Heat and Deep Tissue for Muscle Pain Relief More

What are people saying?

The handheld percussion massager has earned an impressive 4.3 out of 5 star rating, with customers crediting the handy device for easing their aches and pains.

“I don’t normally write reviews unless I am completely impressed with the product. This handheld massager is worth every penny. I recently had a full knee replacement and a few days after my entire leg hurt. Amazon quickly sent me this massager the very next day and it’s been a lifesaver. It has eased the pain so much, I can’t say it enough- this thing works and work great,” reads one five-star review.

“Bought this for my husband as an anniversary gift and he loved it! He is a trainer and his muscles are usually super sore and this was just what he needed. It is super easy to use and comes with tons of different heads to help ease the sore of your muscles. It works great,” echoes another.

What’s the verdict?

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: you can’t put a price on your health and comfort. And for the sale price of $49, it’s not a large investment in other makes and models of at-home massagers.

The Naipo Handheld Percussion Massager is ideal for those who are looking to eliminate fatigue, stress and muscle pain to improve their overall well-being. It’s a must-have for those that are still temporarily working from home to prevent any pressure on the lower back and tailbone caused by sitting on a wrong desk chair.

