Istation Reading, Math, and Lectura added to Colorado state assessment list

Dallas, TX, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, has been selected by the Colorado Department of Education as an approved kindergarten assessment for reading, math, and Spanish. Colorado educators can now administer Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) assessments for the 2022-2023 school year.

Istation’s ISIP™ assessment’s actionable data helps teachers:

implement multi-tiered systems of support.

prioritize critical student interventions.

link data immediately and automatically to students’ learning needs in order to drive differentiated instruction.

Istation’s computer-adaptive formative assessments immediately place students on personalized instructional paths unique to their needs. An animated, game-like interface effectively engages students so that they don’t even know they're being evaluated.

Inside Istation, educators get easy-to-read assessment data and personalized student profiles with relevant information on students’ progress. These real-time reports include both graphical and contextual analyses for each student so teachers can plan and differentiate instruction and provide necessary interventions for students.

Learn how the ISIP assessment serves as an effective academic intervention tool to address the individual needs of each student with customized reporting that provides teachers with invaluable insights to help students prosper.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation’s leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation’s innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

