Istation names Rich Watson as Chief Revenue Officer

Istation Inc.
·2 min read

Educational technology executive brings a wealth of experience to drive strategic growth

Rich Watson

Istation appoints new Chief Revenue Officer
Istation appoints new Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation, an educational technology leader, announced that Rich Watson has been named the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer, effective January 10. In the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, Watson oversees the go-to-market strategy and revenue-generating efforts of marketing, customer success and sales operations. He will focus on advancing operational efficiencies and accelerating Istation’s mission of supporting educators and empowering students.

“With Rich Watson leading as the new Chief Revenue Officer, we’re poised for exciting expansion and growth in 2023,” said Richard Collins, President and CEO of Istation. “Watson’s exceptional experience and visionary thinking will carry Istation into the future to meet the needs of modern learners.”

Watson brings more than 18 years of expertise in leading mission-driven organizations, building teams from the ground up and optimizing revenue strategies in fast-growing companies. Watson previously served as part of executive teams at Honorlock, Securly and Follett and has a wealth of knowledge in K-12 education, higher education and corporate learning.

“Istation is a deeply respected brand in K-12 education, with a high-performing team dedicated to student outcomes,” Watson said. “I am excited to partner with the executive team and champion our growth into new markets.”

###

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation’s leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation’s innovative reading, math, and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools, and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

Attachment

CONTACT: Ian Sumera Istation Inc. isumera@istation.com


Latest Stories

  • Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion earlier this week after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research issued a report accusing it of market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegat

  • Enbridge's (TSE:ENB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Enbridge Inc. ( TSE:ENB ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on...

  • The 1 Canadian Stock I Think Could Double in 3 Years

    Here’s why this top Canadian stock has the potential to double in three years or sooner. The post The 1 Canadian Stock I Think Could Double in 3 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply too Cheap to Avoid

    These Canadian stocks have fallen far from all-time highs, but that leaves significant value to lock up, as well as dividends. The post 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply too Cheap to Avoid appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canadian Energy Stocks: Here’s Your Best Bet in February 2023

    Want to bet on energy stocks in 2023? Try this Canadian stock for solid income and growth. The post Canadian Energy Stocks: Here’s Your Best Bet in February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink after jobs report shocks, Big Tech results disappoint

    U.S. stocks cascaded Friday morning after government employment data showed more than half a million jobs were added in January — throwing a wrench in hopes for a pause on rate increases — while subpar earnings results from Big Tech giants weighed on investor sentiment.

  • Apple stock rallies even as CEO Tim Cook spooks with one phrase

    Apple's quarter was far from clean. Same for its earnings call.

  • MAGA parents demand school choice and I can’t wait to say goodbye | Opinion

    Kansas schools should be places to learn, not fight over CRT, LGBTQ book characters, face masks and vaccines.

  • 2 Canadian Stocks Prepped to Have a Big Year!

    Recession beaters? Budget-friendly fast food options could benefit QSR stock. While ATD's gas and food staples make it a great earnings grower that many investors may be discounting. The post 2 Canadian Stocks Prepped to Have a Big Year! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Berkshire Hathaway has cashed in at least $300 million in Tesla rival BYD stock in the past month - as Warren Buffett's 14-year bet continues to pay off

    Warren Buffett's firm sold off more than 11 million shares in BYD last month, as it continues to reduce its holding in the Chinese EV maker.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years — or Sooner

    Are you interested in finding stocks that could be worth $1 trillion by the end of the decade? Here are three top picks! The post 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years — or Sooner appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Why Canadian Oil & Gas Will Remain Hot In 2023

    2022 was a fantastic year for Canadian oil and gas stocks, and barring major black swan events should continue being an attractive sector for long-term investors

  • Is CNQ Stock a Buy in February 2023?

    Canadian Natural Resources stock has many things going for it, including its strong dividend history, as well as cash flow generation from its enviable asset base. The post Is CNQ Stock a Buy in February 2023? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Car buyers frustrated with inventory shortages should head to a Ford or GM dealer

    Auto dealers had more inventory in January than they did this time last year. That's good news for car-shoppers opting for certain brands.

  • 3 Domestic Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) and two other deep-value stocks could roar back in 2023. The post 3 Domestic Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Do I Have To Pay a Relative's Taxes After They Die?

    When a loved one passes away, it can be an emotional experience. Unfortunately, handling the deceased's finances can add to this stress. While most people know that you need to file a final tax return for the deceased, most people … Continue reading → The post Income in Respect of a Decedent (IRD) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Toronto home prices fall in January, down 22% from peak

    Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell in January as higher borrowing costs weighed on the city's once-red-hot housing market, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Friday. "Home prices declined over the past year as homebuyers sought to mitigate the impact of substantially higher borrowing costs," TRREB chief market analyst Jason Mercer said in a statement.

  • Toronto Home Sales Drop 45% In January, Vancouver Sales Fall 55%

    Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Canada’s largest housing market, fell 44.6% in January ...

  • Russian Finance Ministry to treble FX sales in coming month

    After a months-long hiatus, Russia resumed foreign currency interventions in January, selling yuan rather than what it terms "unfriendly" Western currencies, underscoring the growing importance of China's currency in Moscow's efforts to ensure economic stability amid sanctions. The finance ministry said its regular FX sales on the market will total 160.2 billion roubles ($2.28 billion) over the coming month - the highest level of FX sales for the last three years, according to analysts at BCS Express. A Reuters survey of analysts had predicted they would total 79.75 billion roubles.

  • Average long-term mortgage rate falls a fourth straight week

    The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fourth week in a row, a sign of relative stability that could potentially open the door for some prospective homebuyers to get back in the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.09% from 6.13% last week. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in late October and early November as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and tame inflation.